Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday that government officials would not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, joining the US in a diplomatic boycott of the premier global sporting event.

Morrison said China had not addressed concerns raised by the Australian government on several fronts, including over human rights abuses.

"Australia will not step back from the strong position we've had standing up for Australia's interests," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"It is not surprising therefore that Australian government officials would not be going to China" for the Olympic Games, he said.

The prime minister added that Australian athletes will compete in the games.

