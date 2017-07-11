Australia inquiry finds troops 'unlawfully killed' dozens of Afghans

A top Australian military official has admitted that Australian forces committed crimes in Afghanistan. This is the first time the Australian military has accepted allegations of illegal activity during the conflict.
General Angus Campbell, Australia's top military official, acknowledged on Thursday that there was credible evidence that Australian soldiers had unlawfully killed at least 39 civilians and non-combatants in Afghanistan.
"To the people of Afghanistan, on behalf of the Australian defense force I sincerely and unreservedly apologize for any wrongdoing by Australian soldiers," Campbell said, revealing the first results of a years-long inquiry into the Afghan conflict.
The general suggested that the next step would be to prosecute those responsible for war crimes.
More to follow…
ab/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)