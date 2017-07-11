Australia inquiry finds troops 'unlawfully killed' dozens of Afghans

General Angus Campbell, Australia's top military official, acknowledged on Thursday that there was credible evidence that Australian soldiers had unlawfully killed at least 39 civilians and non-combatants in Afghanistan.

"To the people of Afghanistan, on behalf of the Australian defense force I sincerely and unreservedly apologize for any wrongdoing by Australian soldiers," Campbell said, revealing the first results of a multi-year inquiry into the Afghan conflict.

The inspector-general of the Australian defense force has been investigating allegations of war crimes carried out by the Australian military in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

The general concluded that the findings of the inquiry "allege the most serious breaches of military conduct and professional values."

He suggested that the next step would be to prosecute those responsible for war crimes.

What the inquiry found:

Evidence that 25 Australian special forces personnel were involved in the killing of prisoners, farmers, and other civilians.

Credible information regarding 23 incidents of unlawful killing that left 39 people dead.

None of the killings took place in "the heat of battle" or in circumstances where the perpetrator's intentions were "unclear, confused or mistaken."

Every individual under investigation was fully aware of the "law of armed conflict and the rule of engagement under which they operated."

Some of those allegedly involved in the incidents were still serving in the Australian military.

More to follow…

ab/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)