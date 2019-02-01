Australia hit by record floods, tornado warning

Unrelenting torrential rain lashed parts of the northeastern state of Queensland on Sunday, bursting river banks and inundating roads and homes.

Local authorities issued a number of flash flood warnings for the area surrounding the coastal city of Townsville, which has just experienced its wettest seven days on record. Some 1,012 millimeters (40 inches) of rain was dumped there over the past week, compared to the previous high of 886 millimeters in 1998.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) also warned that the flood-hit area could face tornadoes.

"Atmospheric conditions are ripe for tornadoes and waterspouts around Townsville," the agency said on Twitter. "Damaging to destructive winds are possible in these intense storm cells."

Local emergency workers ferry Townsville residents out of flood-affected parts of the city

Flash flood warnings

Emergency services urged people in low-lying suburbs to move to higher ground before Sunday evening, when spillway gates at the city's swollen Ross River Dam are due to open.

Thousands of Townsville's 82,000 homes have already been evacuated, while 400 army personnel are working to distribute sandbags to properties at risk of inundation.

"It's basically not just a one in 20-year event, it's a one in 100-year event," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters Saturday.

Townsville disaster coordinator Steve Munro told public broadcaster the ABC that up to 500 homes in the city were currently affected by flooding. That number could rise to 20,000 if the rain continues, he added.

Conditions are expected to ease from Thursday, but BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said more heavy rain was forecast for the coming days.

"For some locations this is approaching the yearly [rainfall] average in just a week," he said. "Over the next three days the monsoon trough and low isn't expected to move anywhere. We're expecting to see heavy falls continue."

Just wild weather or climate disruption? 'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle? 'Breakthrough' insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from 'high-maths'-scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies 'significant connections' between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems 'probably' from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Deluged in Townsville, Queensland Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. 'Unprecedented' downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Tasmania scorched, wildfires Wildfires have scorched swathes of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heatwave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east 'under' Australia toward New Zealand.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Denuded California braces for Pacific storm Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with 'heavy' rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loading with snow from storms in January.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Chicago thawing The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day 'arctic vortex' chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees North. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Monsoon rains, Indonesia Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6. Author: Ian P. Johnson



nm/jlw (AFP, dpa)

