Australia hit by record floods, tornado warning

Once-in-a-century flooding in Australia's tropical northeast has forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Forecasters have also warned that "conditions are ripe" for tornado-strength winds.
Unrelenting torrential rain lashed parts of the northeastern state of Queensland on Sunday, bursting river banks and inundating roads and homes.
Local authorities issued a number of flash flood warnings for the area surrounding the coastal city of Townsville, which has just experienced its wettest seven days on record. Some 1,012 millimeters (40 inches) of rain was dumped there over the past week, compared to the previous high of 886 millimeters in 1998.
Read more: Climate risk — Insuring against the inevitable
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) also warned that the flood-hit area could face tornadoes.
"Atmospheric conditions are ripe for tornadoes and waterspouts around Townsville," the agency said on Twitter. "Damaging to destructive winds are possible in these intense storm cells."
Flash flood warnings
Emergency services urged people in low-lying suburbs to move to higher ground before Sunday evening, when spillway gates at the city's swollen Ross River Dam are due to open.
Thousands of Townsville's 82,000 homes have already been evacuated, while 400 army personnel are working to distribute sandbags to properties at risk of inundation.
"It's basically not just a one in 20-year event, it's a one in 100-year event," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters Saturday.
Townsville disaster coordinator Steve Munro told public broadcaster the ABC that up to 500 homes in the city were currently affected by flooding. That number could rise to 20,000 if the rain continues, he added.
Conditions are expected to ease from Thursday, but BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said more heavy rain was forecast for the coming days.
"For some locations this is approaching the yearly [rainfall] average in just a week," he said. "Over the next three days the monsoon trough and low isn't expected to move anywhere. We're expecting to see heavy falls continue."
nm/jlw (AFP, dpa)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
The frigid weather that moved down from the Arctic and caused temperatures to plummet in the Midwest and Northeast of the US have started to rise. The weather caused 21 deaths and hundreds of flight cancellations. (01.02.2019)
Increasing droughts around the world may reduce barley yields, resulting in shortages of beer, a fall in global consumption and a rise in prices for the beloved beverage around the world, a new study finds. (15.10.2018)
Puerto Rico, Honduras and Myanmar have topped a 173-nation ranking of countries most affected by climate disasters. Extreme weather caused record damage in 2017, and developing nations bear the brunt, authors say. (04.12.2018)
The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage. (07.12.2018)
As tens of thousands of people are forced out of their homes, problems aren't helped by wildlife. Offenders range from eight-legged bugs to creatures with no legs at all. (31.03.2017)