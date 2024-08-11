Australia: Helicopter crashes into Cairns hotel roof

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in Cairns, Australia, igniting a blaze on top of the building and forcing it to be cleared. Hundreds of patrons were inside. Police said the pilot died.

Police in Cairns said a helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in the city, starting a fire and forcing hundreds of patrons out of the building as a precaution.

The crash took place at around 1:50 a.m. local time on Monday.

Pilot declared dead at scene, debris fell to ground

"The pilot and single occupant of the aircraft was located and declared deceased at the scene, and forensic investigations are underway to formally identify him," Cairns police said in a statement .

Pieces of the helicopter's rotor blades landed in the Double Tree Hotel pool, an emergency services official said, adding that one man was treated at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Some debris from the chopper, including two rotor blades, fell to the ground Image: Brian Cassey/AAP/IMAGO

Australia's ABC also reported that two other patients were taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

A fire could be seen burning on top of the building following the incident but appeared to be extinguished by daybreak.

Hotel guests said they had been woken by a large bang and soon heard alarms sounding and calls to vacate the building, with emergency services quickly on the scene.

Emergency services were still securing the area around the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel on Monday morning Image: Brian Cassey/AAP/IMAGO

Cairns: Beach resort near Great Barrier Reef

Cairns is a popular tourist city on the northeastern coast and a gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

A team of government investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau were also dispatched to the scene.

msh/jsi (AFP, Reuters)