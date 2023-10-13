  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsAustralia

Australia heads to the polls for Indigenous Voice referendum

October 14, 2023

The Voice to Parliament would be an Indigenous advisory body that could weigh in on laws affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People. Opinion polls show the "No" vote with a comfortable lead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XWea
Demonstrators in support of the Voice to Parliament marching in Melbourne in September
The "Yes" camp is lagging behind in opinion pollsImage: Sydney Low/ZUMA/picture alliance

Polls opened on Saturday for Australia's historic referendum to recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country's 122-year-old constitution.

Almost 18 million people are expected to cast their ballots in Australia, where voting is compulsory.

They will be asked to vote "Yes" or "No" on whether to establish a new Indigenous advisory body — known as the Voice to Parliament — that would be consulted about laws affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"There is nothing, no cost to Australians showing kindness, thinking with their heart, as well as their head when they enter the polling booth ... and voting 'yes'," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

Opinion polls put the "Yes" vote at 40% while the "No" camp is at 60%. Referendums are difficult to pass in Australia as they require a majority of voters, as well as a majority of states, to succeed.

What is the Voice to Parliament?

Indigenous people account for 3.8% of Australia's population.

Supporters of the Voice proposal believe enshrining an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution would help address some of the problems they face, including a lower life expectancy and a far higher incarceration rate.

The main campaign against the proposal has argued that the Voice would be divisive and that its powers have not been clearly defined.

Meanwhile, some Indigenous opponents argue that the proposal does not go far enough, and have demanded a treaty instead.

Aboriginal people have lived in Australia for at least 65,000 years and are considered one of the oldest living cultures in the world.

zc/lo (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Dokumentationen | Rassismus in Down Under

Racism Down Under - Violence Against Aboriginal Australians

Racism Down Under - Violence Against Aboriginal Australians

Racism and xenophobia are a structural problem in Australia. There, racism and xenophobia are mainly directed against the indigenous population and people with Asian and Muslim roots.
SocietyMay 4, 2022