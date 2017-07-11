Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as record rainfall continues

Australia's southeast coast was hit by further torrential rain on Monday, worsening once-in-a-century flooding that has forced thousands of people from their homes.

Days of downpours have led to least 18,000 people being evacuated across New South Wales.

Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier, said 38 regions have been declared disaster zones.

"I don't know any time in a state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

Rivers and dams have overflowed around Sydney, the state capital, and in southeast Queensland.

PM Morrison praises emergency services

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

"We are grateful at this point that no lives have been lost so far," Morrison told MPs

"But weakened foundations for buildings, roads and trees, they all create risk, as do downed power lines and rising water levels."

Thousands of homes have been damaged by the flooding

Morrison said funding would be made available for the worst-hit areas, and residents of official disaster zones are eligible for emergency government support payments.

Emergency services have received at least 8,800 calls for help and rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters since the crisis began.

Flights were suspended at Newcastle Airport about 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Sydney after the runway flooded.

Authorities have also reported landslides and damage to homes from a mini-tornado which hit west of Sydney on Saturday.

Extreme weather set to continue

Forecasters said they expected the downpours to last at least another two days.

Rainfall records were forecast to continue as the heavy rain spreads further north into Queensland state where flood warnings were also issued.

Locals observe a flooded road in New South Wales

In Sydney's vast Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, swollen rivers were expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961, after the Warragamba Dam, the city's main drinking water source, spilled over Saturday afternoon.

Just over a year ago the region suffered from a prolonged drought, which caused unprecedented bush fires.

Scientists have warned Australia can expect to see more frequent and more extreme weather events as a result of climate change.

