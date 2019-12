Australia: Fires reach Melbourne suburbs as one firefighter dies

An emergency warning was issued in three northern suburbs of Melbourne as fires continue to burn across the Australian states of Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania.

Residents of Bundoora, Greensborough and Mill Park were told that it was too late to leave, and instead to "take shelter indoors" after the warning was sent out this afternoon around 3.20pm local time.

East Gippsland, a region in the far northeastern corner of Victoria, was projected to be the hardest hit by Monday's blazes. The area is home to about 80,000 residents and is a popular area for outdoor tourism.

Meanwhile, multiple fires in northeastern Tasmania were burning at an emergency level, according to ABC, Australia's national broadcaster.

In New South Wales, the Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirmed on Twitter that a volunteer firefighter died in Jingellic, a town southwest of Canberra, after a firetruck rolled over due to strong winds. Two others were also hospitalized with severe burns.

A dry New Year

Canberra canceled its annual New Year's Eve fireworks as the danger of wildfires hitting the Australian capital rose. Sydney was also considering canceling its New Year's celebrations on Tuesday amid rising temperatures.

The deputy premier of New South Wales, John Barilaro, made calls for the event to be cancelled, and denounced it as being too dangerous. "The risk is too high and we must respect our exhausted RFS volunteers ... We're all in this crisis together," he wrote on Twitter.

The city is expecting an audience of 1 million people to attend the Sydney Harbour's iconic fireworks display. The event is forecast to bring in AU$130 million (€81 million, US$91 million) in tourist cash.

Nine people have died and more than 1,000 homes have been destroyed since the early start of Australia's bushfire season in September. New South Wales has been the hardest hit by the fires, with the blazes continuing to spread across the country.

