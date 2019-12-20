 Australia fires: Prime minister defends climate policy after Greta Thunberg criticism | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia fires: Prime minister defends climate policy after Greta Thunberg criticism

Following criticism of his climate policy by climate activist Greta Thunberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "I'm not here to impress people overseas." Over 200 fires are still raging across Australia.

Australia wildfires (Getty Images/AFP/P. Parks)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended Australia's climate policy and coal industry on Monday as 200 wildfires raged on with little sign of abating.

His words come a day after teen Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned the lack of political action by the Australian government.

"We still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increasedextreme weather events and natural disasters," Thunberg wrote on Twitter.

"We'll do in Australia what we think is right for Australia," Morrison said in response on Monday. "I'm not here to try to impress people overseas."

Morrison also refused to consider downsizing Australia's coal industry in a speech on Monday.

Scott Morrison visits volunteer fire and rescue workers (Reuters/AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Scott Morrison visits volunteer fire and rescue workers

"I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries," he told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven.

The conservative Liberal party leader was criticized for taking a family vacation to Hawaii amid the ongoing wildfire catastrophe, that he eventually cut short over the weekend.

"We all make decisions," he said on Monday, justifying his vacation. "You do as a parent, I do as a parent. We'll seek to balance our work-life responsibilities and we all try to get that right."

  • Flames several meters high loom over a Shell gas station

    Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response

    Australia in flames: State of emergency

    After months of raging blazes spreading across eastern Australia and devastating human and wildlife populations, the government has stepped in and declared a state of emergency. Extreme heat has coupled with strong gusts of wind and effectively stoked the unrelenting blazes in New South Wales.

  • Father Nektarios and Father Eusebios, abbot of the Greek Orthdox Monastery, Pantanassa, look over the monastery as a fire burns near Mangrove Mountain

    Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response

    Devastating blazes

    The blazes have devastated communities across the eastern state. For some people, the damage may be too great to bounce back but that won't stop them from trying. Wildlife populations, on the other hand, have been decimated, including koalas, which are considered vulnerable to extinction.

  • A firefighter uses a water hose to combat an advancing blaze

    Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response

    Uncontrollable fires

    For months, firefighters have tried to put out the fires. Firefighting officials have warned that a dangerous blend of factors has made attempts to contain the blazes incredibly difficult. On Thursday, Australia posted its hottest day on record with a national average of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 Fahrenheit), presenting exacerbating the "very difficult and dangerous circumstances."

  • Smoke from Australia's raging fires seen from space

    Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response

    Climate factors in

    Scientists have noted that climate change has exacerbated fire-prone conditions across Australia, considered the most-arid continent. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a vehement supporter of Australia's coal industry, has come under fire for failing to acknowledge climate change's role in contributing to the historic blazes and doing little to promote climate-friendly policies. ls/sms (Reuters, AFP)


Morrison: 'I never panic'

There appears to be little let-up on the horizon for the ongoing fires, 60 of which are currently uncontained, although in recent days firefighters have managed to contain some more fires. Typically, bush fires in Australia reach their zenith later in the summer, in January and February.

"We've got to keep in mind that we're not expecting any rainfall to make any meaningful difference to these fires until January or February,'' warned New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons on Monday.

"That's still a way to go. We're still talking four to six weeks at best before we start to see a meaningful reprieve in the weather.''

30,000 square kilometers of land and over 900 homes have been destroyed in the last few months, with at least nine people killed. 

Morrison has faced pressure at home, including from the junior partners in his coalition, to do more to combat climate change. However, he's resisted the idea that changing energy policy would have had any impact on this year's fires, and is arguing against more reactionary policy changes.

"I never panic. I don't think panicking is the way to manage anything," Morrison said on Monday.

Watch video 05:49

Farmers in Australia deny climate change

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/msh (dpa, AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Australia: 'Catastrophic' conditions fan major bushfires

Bushfires continue to burn in several regions of Australia amid unusually high temperatures. More than 800 homes have been destroyed by blazes in the past few months, and nine people have been killed. (21.12.2019)  

Australia declares fresh state of emergency as 100 fires rage

New South Wales has declared a second state of emergency as devastating fires continue to wreak havoc. Officials have warned holidaymakers to consider new plans as the emergency measures stretch beyond Christmas. (19.12.2019)  

Australia on fire as it marks hottest day ever

Australia set a new heat record with the average temperature hitting 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 Fahrenheit), preliminary figures show. The record might soon be broken as the heat wave exacerbates massive bushfires. (18.12.2019)  

Australia: Sydney protests as fires trigger health risks

Protesters have demanded that the conservative government do more to tackle climate change. Fires raging across parts of Australia have produced a toxic smoke that is choking the country's largest city. (11.12.2019)  

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge

Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way. (19.11.2019)  

Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response

As a record-breaking heat wave and strong winds stoke bushfires across eastern Australia, the government has enacted new measures to contain the flames. Firefighting officials have described "dangerous circumstances." (19.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

In Australia, fire-fighters begin to get the upper hand  

No end in sight for Australian firefighters  

Farmers in Australia deny climate change  

Related content

Australien Scott Morrison in Sydney

Australia: Scott Morrison apologizes for vacation at crisis time 20.12.2019

The prime minister has been coming in for criticism for taking a trip to Hawaii as Australia became consumed by wildfires. Morrison said he "deeply regrets any offence caused by my taking leave at this time."

Record temperatures and bushfires scorch Australia 18.12.2019

Record temperatures have man and beast seeking shelter in Australia. The heat has offered opportunity for bushfires that have ravaged the country to rage. And Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire for evading the link to climate change.

In Australia, fire-fighters begin to get the upper hand 23.12.2019

After weeks of raging bushfires, Australia has finally cooled down a bit, but not before fires killed nine people and burned nine million acres of land. The prime minister is being criticized for his handling of the crisis.

Advertisement