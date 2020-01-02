 Australia: Firefighters race against time before heatwave | News | DW | 07.01.2020

News

Australia: Firefighters race against time before heatwave

Firefighters are working around the clock as temperatures and winds are expected to pick up, threatening to ignite a fresh wave of fires. But Australian Open organisers have insisted the tennis tournament will go on.

Fire trucks working to control blazes in Australia

Australian firefighters took advantage of Tuesday's brief drop in temperatures and much-needed rain to control  catastrophic wildfires in the southeast of the country, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with financial bosses to discuss the soaring costs of the crisis.

Firefighters and volunteers strengthened containment lines around almost 200 bushfires and carried out controlled burns before winds and temperatures were anticipated to pick up again by Friday.

"It really is about shoring up protection to limit the damage potential and the outbreak of the fires over the coming days," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

While Tuesday's conditions were "much more favorable," he warned that "we are expecting hotter weather to return later in the week."

Dozens of massive wildfires continue to burn in the east of the country. Fire authorities fear that two blazes in the states of New South Wales and Victoria could connect to create a megablaze.

"We have no prospect of containment on all those fires, but we can use this time," RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told reporters. "They are trying to secure fire lines where they can to try and minimize where these fires will burn again when conditions do warm up."

Read more: Oceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia, as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,300 homes have been burned, thousands of people evacuated, and at least 17 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, Australia on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.


Soaring costs

Fires have ripped through more than 8.6 million hectares (21.3 million acres) of land across Australia, destroying thousands of homes.

On Tuesday, the Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims for the bushfires to more than $485.59 million (€434 million), with claims predicted to leap when more affected areas are accessible.

The government has allocated an initial $1.4 billion for a national recovery fund to assist fire-hit communities.

The commitment could compromise Morrison's election promise to provide Australia's first budget surplus in more than a decade this financial year.

The prime minister is expected to meet with insurance and bank executives to discuss the fire crisis.

"There's going to be a very significant economic impact, but ... We want to get money out into these communities as fast as possible," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Organizers at the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam said on Tuesday that smoke from the bushfires is unlikely to delay the event.

Watch video 01:54

Australia’s national catastrophe rages on

Read more: Australia: My country is burning

Volunteers killed in action

Dozens of Australian firefighters on Tuesday bid farewell to colleague Andrew O'Dwyer, one of three volunteers killed in recent fires.

The 36-year-old father was killed along with colleague Geoffrey Keaton after a burnt tree fell in the path of their firetruck, causing it to roll.

At least 25 people have died in the wildfires.

Watch video 01:45

Australian bushfires set to burn for months to come

mvb/rt (AFP, Reuters)

