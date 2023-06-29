Australia's Berejiklian engaged in corrupt conduct — inquiry

Investigators have found that Gladys Berejiklian, the former premier of Australia's New South Wales, failed to raise the alarm about her romantic partner and his links to China.

A corruption inquiry examining business dealings with China has revealed that the former premier of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, engaged in corrupt conduct along with another lawmaker with whom she had a secret romantic relationship.

The New South Wales Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC) released a report on Thursday stating that Berejiklian had failed to inform the commission about her concerns regarding Daryl Maguire, a member of the state assembly and her romantic partner during her term in office, potentially engaging in corrupt activities, thereby violating the ministerial code.

Berejiklian was once highly regarded for her leadership of Australia's most populous state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Liberal party politician admitted to the corruption inquiry that she had been involved in a secret "close personal relationship" with Maguire.

Maguire was under investigation for exploiting his position through business dealings with China. Berejiklian eventually resigned a year later when the watchdog indicated that it was probing her conduct and potential breaches of public trust.

The inquiry discovered that Maguire had attempted to leverage his government office to establish connections between China and Australia and to profit in various ways.

Berejiklian has stated that her lawyers are reviewing the report, according to ABC News. "At all times, I have worked my hardest in the public interest," she said in a statement.

What is Maguire accused of

Maguire established a business relationship with the Australian branch of China's largest property developer after making introductions at the Australian Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China. In February, Australia designated the council as an entity linked to the Chinese government.

According to Maguire's testimony, he received envelopes containing large sums of cash at his parliamentary office as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain visas for Chinese nationals. The commission determined that Maguire had engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" between 2012 and 2018 related to the visa scheme and other illicit activities.

The investigation also revealed that Maguire exploited his role as chairman of the New South Wales Parliament's Asia Pacific Friendship Group to advance the commercial interests of a Chinese business association in South Pacific nations.

He also utilized his position as a lawmaker to benefit a company named G8way, which aimed to sell access to "high levels of government" in Australia. G8way's representative in Beijing had previously served as a vice consul in Sydney, according to the report.

The inquiry further found that Maguire misused his office by accepting a fee to introduce the party secretary of China's Liaoning province to then New South Wales premier Barry O'Farrell at the parliament in 2012.

Maguire is already facing a criminal charge related to his involvement in the visa scheme, and he has yet to enter a plea in court. His lawyer stated that he is still reviewing the extensive 600-page report, adding that the commission does not have the authority to determine whether a criminal offense has occurred.

The ICAC announced that it would seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the potential initiation of additional prosecutions against Maguire.

Reuters material contributed to this report.

