  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
CatastropheAustralia

Australia: Driver of fatal crash granted bail, people mourn

34 minutes ago

A 58-year-old has appeared in an Australian court to face charges of dangerous driving leading to the fatal crash.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SUgf
The scene of a bus crash
According to the police, Button is accused of driving at excessive speed in what was believed to be foggy weather conditionsImage: Darren Pateman/AAP Image/REUTERS

The driver of the bus that veered off the road killing ten wedding guests in Australia appeared in court on Tuesday.

The man, 58, made an appearance in an Australian court to face charges of dangerous driving leading to the fatal accident.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on Sunday near the town of Greta, known for its vineyards and wedding venues. The bus had been chartered to ferry guests from a wedding held at a local winery.

In the rural Hunter region of New South Wales (NSW), where the accident occurred, locals placed flowers near the crash site and gathered at a nearby church for a solemn candlelight vigil.

Floral tributes lie next to a road
The bus, carrying a total of 35 passengers, lost control while negotiating a roundaboutImage: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Driver granted bail, Australia's deadliest road accident in 16 years

At the court, magistrate Robyn Richardson expressed concern for the driver's "wellbeing."

"I see here before me a man suffering," she said while granting him bail.

He remained head bowed throughout the proceedings.

According to law enforcement officials, the 58-year-old is accused of driving at excessive speed in what was believed to be foggy weather conditions, causing Australia's deadliest road accident in the past 16 years.

The bus, carrying a total of 35 passengers, saw the driver lose control while negotiating a roundabout, causing it to topple onto its side, killing nine passengers almost immediately. One other passenger died later in hospital.

Passengers complained of speeding

Authorities conducted initial alcohol testing on the driver, which yielded negative results.

However, they have focused their attention on the reported complaints from passengers regarding the driver's alleged erratic speeding prior to the crash.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner David Waddell said: "The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side."

As the investigation continues, fourteen people remain hospitalized, with two in intensive care, according to the latest police update.

ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan | Kämpfe in Khartoum

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Conflicts19 hours ago03:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women makes an angry face at a police official

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Ukrainian fan holds up a scarf that reads "glory to Ukraine"

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Soccer9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frankreich, Serre-Ponçon | Trockenheit | Ein älteres Paar schaut auf den Serre-Ponçon See an der Baie Saint Michel

The French say 'non' to working longer

The French say 'non' to working longer

Politics18 hours ago04:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Undated aerial photo shows wildfires burning in Northeast region of British Columbia

How Canada's wildfires really started

How Canada's wildfires really started

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage