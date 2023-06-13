Australia: Driver of fatal crash granted bail, people mourn

A 58-year-old has appeared in an Australian court to face charges of dangerous driving leading to the fatal crash.

The driver of the bus that veered off the road killing ten wedding guests in Australia appeared in court on Tuesday.

The man, 58, made an appearance in an Australian court to face charges of dangerous driving leading to the fatal accident.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on Sunday near the town of Greta, known for its vineyards and wedding venues. The bus had been chartered to ferry guests from a wedding held at a local winery.

In the rural Hunter region of New South Wales (NSW), where the accident occurred, locals placed flowers near the crash site and gathered at a nearby church for a solemn candlelight vigil.

The bus, carrying a total of 35 passengers, lost control while negotiating a roundabout Image: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Driver granted bail, Australia's deadliest road accident in 16 years

At the court, magistrate Robyn Richardson expressed concern for the driver's "wellbeing."

"I see here before me a man suffering," she said while granting him bail.

He remained head bowed throughout the proceedings.

According to law enforcement officials, the 58-year-old is accused of driving at excessive speed in what was believed to be foggy weather conditions, causing Australia's deadliest road accident in the past 16 years.

The bus, carrying a total of 35 passengers, saw the driver lose control while negotiating a roundabout, causing it to topple onto its side, killing nine passengers almost immediately. One other passenger died later in hospital.

Passengers complained of speeding

Authorities conducted initial alcohol testing on the driver, which yielded negative results.

However, they have focused their attention on the reported complaints from passengers regarding the driver's alleged erratic speeding prior to the crash.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner David Waddell said: "The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side."

As the investigation continues, fourteen people remain hospitalized, with two in intensive care, according to the latest police update.

