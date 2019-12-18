Australia declares fresh state of emergency as 100 fires rage

The Australian state of New South Wales declared the second state of emergency in two months on Thursday as bushfires continue to rage.

This week saw the hottest day on record in Australia, with average nationwide temperatures at over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Nearly 100 bushfires are burning in the eastern state. Authorities are especially concerned about fires near the city of Sydney.

"The biggest concern over the next few days is the unpredictability, with extreme wind conditions, extremely hot temperatures," State Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference.

The state of emergency will last seven days, meaning that it will continue over Christmas. The last state of emergency was declared in mid-November due to "catastrophic" bushfire risk.

Bushfires spread in Australia

'Public health emergency'

More than 30,000 square kilometers (11,500 square miles) have burnt over the last few months in Australia's most populous state. Some 2,000 firefighters are currently battling the blazes.

"The worst of the fire weather conditions, the extreme fire danger ratings we are expecting today, are centered around the greater Sydney environment," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

The extreme weather has also led to health concerns over the smoke haze, labeled by Sydney doctors as a "public health emergency."

Hospitals have recorded large increases in emergency room visits for respiratory problems.

More than 70 fires are still raging across the state of Queensland, north of New South Wales.

ed/se (Reuters, AFP)