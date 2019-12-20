 Australia: ′Catastrophic′ conditions fan major bushfires | News | DW | 21.12.2019

News

Australia: 'Catastrophic' conditions fan major bushfires

Bushfires continue to burn in several regions of Australia amid unusually high temperatures. More than 800 homes have been destroyed by blazes in the past few months, and nine people have been killed.

Watch video 01:39

No end in sight for Australian firefighters

Six fires in Australia's southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW) were rated at emergency level on Saturday, as the country continues to battle blazes that have been burning for weeks, destroying hundreds of homes.

"Today has been an awful day," NSW Rural Fire Services (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters, speaking of conditions that were rated as "catastrophic," the highest danger level.

Fitzsimmons said that the fires could not be beaten without the help of rain, which seems a forlorn hope — the Bureau of Meteorology has said no significant rainfall is to be expected in the next couple of months.

Some 3,000 firefighters are working to put out 100 bushfires across the state, with two of the fires classed as emergencies located close to the state capital of Sydney, Australia's largest city. Two members of the firefighting services were killed on Thursday while fighting blazes southwest of the city when their truck rolled off the road after a tree fell. Their deaths brought the death toll from the wildfires in the state to eight since early October.

Some of the fires were generating their own thunderstorms, according to the RFS.

Read more: Coping with climate anxiety on a warming planet 

Firefighter holding a hose (Getty Images/AFP/P. Parks)

New South Wales is in a seven-day state of emergency

Other states affected

On Friday, massive bushfires raged in the hills near the state capital of South Australia, Adelaide, coming to within some 40 kilometers (25 miles) of the city. Authorities confirmed that one person died and 15 homes were destroyed, with another person critically injured while fighting to save his home. More than 40,000 hectares (98,842 acres) were reported to have burnt across the state.

Listen to audio 00:17

Australia fires continue amid heat and strong winds

In the eastern state of Victoria, authorities said 142 fires had broken out since Friday. One was reported to be burning at an emergency level late on Saturday afternoon.

The wildfires in Australia have erupted earlier than usual after an abnormally warm and dry winter. Some 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land have been razed across the country during the past few months.

Read more: Australia bushfire risk soars with extreme temperatures

Contrite prime minister

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived back in the country in response to the crisis, cutting short a family holiday in Hawaii for which he has been heavily criticized.

On Friday, Morrison said he deeply regretted "any offense caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time." 

Morrison is also under fire from climate activists, who say he and his government are prioritizing Australia's economic interest in coal exports over the damage to the climate caused by fossil fuels, which scientists say is a likely factor in the current bushfire crisis.

Last month, he threatened to outlaw climate protests, accusing them of increasingly disrupting Australia's lucrative mining industry.

Watch video 05:49

Farmers in Australia deny climate change

tj/mm (AP, Reuters)

Coping with climate anxiety on a warming planet

Anxiety and despair over the climate crisis is driving more and more people to psychotherapy. But if the planet is facing disaster, what's the point of talking about your feelings? (27.11.2019)  

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge

Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way. (19.11.2019)  

Australia bushfire risk soars with extreme temperatures

High temperatures and strong winds are fanning bushfires in Australia. Residents in some areas have evacuated as a precaution. (10.12.2019)  

Australia: Sydney protests as fires trigger health risks

Protesters have demanded that the conservative government do more to tackle climate change. Fires raging across parts of Australia have produced a toxic smoke that is choking the country's largest city. (11.12.2019)  

Australia: Scott Morrison apologizes for vacation at crisis time

The prime minister has been coming in for criticism for taking a trip to Hawaii as Australia became consumed by wildfires. Morrison said he "deeply regrets any offence caused by my taking leave at this time." (20.12.2019)  

Australia fires continue amid heat and strong winds  

No end in sight for Australian firefighters  

Farmers in Australia deny climate change  

Australien Scott Morrison in Sydney

Australia: Scott Morrison apologizes for vacation at crisis time 20.12.2019

The prime minister has been coming in for criticism for taking a trip to Hawaii as Australia became consumed by wildfires. Morrison said he "deeply regrets any offence caused by my taking leave at this time."

Buschbrände in Australien

Australia declares fresh state of emergency as 100 fires rage 18.12.2019

New South Wales has declared a second state of emergency as devastating fires continue to wreak havoc. Officials have warned holidaymakers to consider new plans as the emergency measures stretch beyond Christmas.

Pictures of the Year: Brasilien - Feuer im Amazonas (Reuters/B. Kelly)

2019: Year of wildfires 19.12.2019

Wildfires have raged around the world throughout 2019, laying waste to plants, animals and trees that store carbon — as well as human homes and lives.

