 Australia: Cardinal Pell has child sex abuse conviction overturned | News | DW | 07.04.2020

News

Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was serving a six-year sentence for child sex abuse. Now, he is set to walk free after a successful appeal.

George Pell

The Australian High Court on Tuesday overturned a conviction against Cardinal George Pell for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s.

The court overturned all five counts against Pell, who has long claimed his innocence. 

The former archbishop of Melbourne was the most senior Catholic to have been found guilty of child sex offences. He had received a six-year prison termfollowing a unanimous jury decision in December 2018

Now, his successful appeal means he can leave jail immediately.

The legal history of the case

more to come...

adi/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters)

