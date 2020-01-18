Australia bushfires: Water tanker aircraft crashes killing three

Three people were killed when a water tanker plane crash in the Snowy Monaro region, some 110 kilometers (68 miles) south of Canberra, on Thursday, the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service said.

"There appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said. "It's impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground."

The aircraft was a C130 water-bomber sent to assist near a large fire in a national park.

"Unfortunately, all we've been able to do is locate the wreckage and the crash site and we have not been able to locate any survivors,'' Fitzsimmons said, adding that the crew members were US residents.

"Our hearts are with all those that are suffering what is the loss of three remarkable, well-respected crew that have invested so many decades of their life into firefighting and fire management," he added.

The crash came as fresh winds and soaring temperatures as bushfires also approached Canberra — Australia's capital — itself (pictured above), forcing its airport to suspend commercial flights and give priority to fire-fighting planes.

"Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations," said the airport authority.

The capital territory's emergency agency warned residents of three suburbs on Canberra's eastern side to "seek shelter," warning motorists that driving would be "extremely dangerous and potentially deadly."

Across NSW firefighters are tackling a total of 101 bushfires while to the south in the neighboring state of Victoria there were 17 blazes on Thursday.

'Damaging winds' forecast

Australia's Melbourne-based Bureau of Meteorology warned that despite recent rainfall, which brought reliefto some areas scorched since Christmas, "damaging winds" were again driving up the fire danger in some regions.

Smoke palls and hazardous air quality levels were again forecast for Sydney.

Melbourne, now hosting tennis' Australian Open, had improved air quality after rain. Last week, a player collapsed in a coughing fit during qualifying rounds.

Devastating losses

Since September, wildfires have killed 29 people, decimated an estimated 1 billion native Australian animals, gutted 2,500 homes and scorched bushland one-third the size of Germany.

Australia's tourism industry is facing major revenue losses and economists estimate the bushfire season monetary cost could be as high as A$5 billion (€3 billion).

Victoria state's government said Thursday it would spend A$17.5 million immediately to help save wildlife mostly at risk, including Australia's unique long-footed potaroo and large brown tree frog.

