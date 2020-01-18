Australia bushfires: Tanker aircraft missing, feared crashed

Helicopters were searching for the missing tanker in the Snowy Monaro region, south of Canberra, on Thursday, said New South Wales (NSW's) Rural Fire Service, adding that water-dousing plane "may have crashed."

Local media reported the aircraft was a C130 water-bomber sent to assist near a large fire in a national park.

The alert coincided with fresh winds and soaring temperatures as bushfires also approached Canberra — Australia's capital — itself (pictured above), forcing its airport to suspend commercial flights and give priority to fire-fighting planes.

"Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations," said the airport authority.

The capital territory's emergency agency warned residents of three suburbs on Canberra's eastern side to "seek shelter," warning motorists that driving would be "extremely dangerous and potentially deadly."

Across NSW firefighters are tackling a total of 101 bushfires while to the south in adjourning Victoria state there were 17 blazes on Thursday.

Australia's Melbourne-based Bureau of Meteorology warned that despite recent rainfalls that brought relief to some areas scorched since Christmas "damaging winds" were again driving up the fire danger in some regions.

Smoke palls were again forecast for Sydney, including hazardous air quality levels.

Melbourne, now hosting tennis' Australian Open, had improved air quality after rain. Last week, a player collapsed in a coughing fit during qualifying rounds.

More to come ...

ipj/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)