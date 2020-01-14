Australia bushfires: Heavy rains provide some relief

Torrential downpours drenched much of bushfire-ravaged eastern Australia on Friday, providing a second day of much-needed relief to firefighters battling a months-long crisis.

"Rain has fallen across most firegrounds over the last 24 hours which is great news! Our fingers are crossed that this continues over the coming days," New South Wales Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

The rain has helped, but 82 fires are still burning across the state and 30 are still not contained. Dozens of fires were burning in neighboring Victoria state.

Since September, bushfires have killed 29 people, destroyed thousands of homes and decimated an area larger than South Korea. An estimated one billion wildlife and livestock have been killed, raising concerns that some threatened populations may never recover.

In some parts of eastern Australia, drought-hit communities received more rain in the last 24 hours than they did in all of December. Forecasts of more rain over the weekend in NSW, Queensland and Victoria state offered a further glimmer of hope.

"It won't put all these fires out but certainly it's slowed them right down and I think it's given a significant morale boost," Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told Channel Seven television on Friday.

However, the deluge also raised the prospect of flooding as dry-caked soil and hills hit by a three-year drought fail to absorb water.

Local media reported a large number of fish dying in rivers that were poisoned by muddy ash run-off.

Muddy back country roads and downed trees could also make it harder for firefighting trucks to venture deep into forests, authorities have warned.

Severe thunderstorms also knocked out power to nearly 10,000 homes and businesses, according to power provider Ausgrid.

Bushfires ravage Australia Widespread devastation Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 2,500 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 28 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Area the size of South Korea razed As of 17 January, fires have burnt roughly 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of land, an area larger than South Korea or Portugal. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales. There were 82 fires burning across New South Wales, 30 uncontained, and several fires in Victoria, according to fire authorities.

Bushfires ravage Australia Battling the blazes Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

Bushfires ravage Australia Red skies A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

Bushfires ravage Australia Bright efforts An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. Fires have torn apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 500,000 hectares of land.

Bushfires ravage Australia Quick escape A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

Bushfires ravage Australia Animals caught in the flames A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have killed more than a billion animals across eastern and southern Australia.

Bushfires ravage Australia Economic toll The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

Bushfires ravage Australia Koala species threatened by fires The bushfires have devastated Australia's koala population. In New South Wales state alone, officials estimate 30% of koala habitat - eucalpyt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - may have been lost. At least 45 koalas were being treated for burns at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Bushfires ravage Australia Australians take to the streets Thousands of people took to the streets on January 10 in Australia's major cities to rally against Prime Minister Scott Morrison's inaction on climate change and his handling of the ongoing bushfire crises. The nationwide rallies were organized by university students in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

Bushfires ravage Australia Smoke across oceans Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.



cw/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

