Australia bushfires: Canberra suffers despite rain and cash boost

The Southeast of Australia received some respite on Monday when the fire-ravaged area of the country saw some rain and cooler conditions.

A second day of light drizzle and mild winds brought some welcome relief from the heatwave-fueled bush fires that tore through two states over the weekend. Officials, though, warned of complacency as the hazardous weather conditions could return later in the week.

"No one can be complacent. We've got big fire danger coming our way towards the end of this week with hot weather," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

Indeed, the relief afforded to some areas of the country was not so evident in Canberra as it saw its air quality remain at a dangerous level due to smoke from the fires in the region.

The Australian capital recorded the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning.

Bushfires ravage Australia Widespread devastation Massive bushfires have devastated Australia, as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,300 homes have been burned, thousands of people evacuated, and at least 17 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Battling the blazes Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

Bushfires ravage Australia Red skies A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

Bushfires ravage Australia Bright efforts An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

Bushfires ravage Australia Quick escape A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, Australia on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

Bushfires ravage Australia Animals caught in the flames A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.



PM under fire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticized throughout the crisis, pledged AU$2 billion ($1.4 billion, €1.3 billion) over the next two years to help cover the damage caused by the bushfires and to aid the area in its restoration.

"What we are focusing on here is the human cost and the rebuilding cost for people's lives," the PM told reporters.

The wildfires have so far scorched an area almost twice the size of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (or the US state of Maryland). The blazes have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people and destroyed roughly 2,000 homes.

Scientists are convinced the fires have been caused by man-made global warming but Morrison has been chastised for previous comments that were dismissive of the need to address climate change.

He also came in for heavy criticism for taking a family vacation in Hawaii at the start of the crisis, as well as a sluggish response to return home.

Watch video 01:46 Morrison confronted by angry NSW residents

Tennis players step up

With the Australian Open on the horizon, a number of tennis stars have already made donations, with Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic both giving money to the cause.

Local tennis star Nick Kyrgios last week assured fans he would donate AU$200 for every ace he hits in the tournaments in Australia throughout January.

jsi/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters)

