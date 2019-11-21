 Australia bushfire risk soars with extreme temperatures | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

Australia bushfire risk soars with extreme temperatures

High temperatures and strong winds are fanning bushfires in Australia. Residents in some areas have evacuated as a precaution.

Australia fires | Südwesten von Sydney (Reuters/AAP/M. Tsikas)

Australians braced for a fresh wave of bushfires on Tuesday as high temperatures and strong winds were expected to worsen conditions.

Sydney and other cities were blanketed in think smoke, disrupting transportation and prompting warnings from health authorities.

More than 100 fires are burning in New South Wales and Queensland, some since November.

The fires have already killed at least four people, destroyed more than 680 homes and burnt 2.7 million hectares (6.7 million acres) this season.

Read more: Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

To the northwest of Sydney, several fires burning for weeks have formed a "megafire" along a front of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

  • A wildfire burns a tree in Australia's NSW province

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    More than just a bushfire

    Several bushfires have combined to form what is being called a 'mega fire' in a national park forest north of Australia's biggest city, Sydney. Firefighters warned late Friday that they are struggling to contain the blaze, which continues to burn across at least 300,000 hectares (741,000 acres) of land and has spewed smoke and haze over the city.

  • People in Sydney, Australia wear masks

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Sydney can't breathe

    Outdoor sports have been canceled and health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported a spike in respiratory illness as smoke from the fires blanketed Sydney. Public health experts are warning people in fire-affected areas to prepare for a prolonged period of poor air quality.

  • A firefighter faces a wildfire north of Sydney

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Bushfire could burn 'for weeks'

    The NSW Rural Fire Service said firefighters can do little more than try to get residents out of the way, protect property and wait for dry and windy conditions to subside before they can begin containing the fires. An official warned that, without "flooding rain," the mega fire could burn for weeks. A 3-month-long drought has turned eastern Australia into a tinderbox.

  • A wild fire burns near property in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Struggling to protect property

    Fires have threatened properties, including in Werombi, south-west of Sydney. The Rural Fire Service said Friday that more than 680 homes have been destroyed and 250 others have been damaged by bushfires in the state since early October.

  • A firefighter sprays water on coals

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    An endless battle

    On Saturday, an estimated 2,800 firefighters were struggling to extinguish more than 100 wildfires across NSW. The closest wildfire to Sydney is burning 75 kilometers (46 miles) northwest of the city center.

  • A satellite image of fires in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    A tough summer ahead

    Smoke from the fires can be seen from space. Wildfires are common in Australia's summer, which begins in December. This year, however, the fires started in October, driven by persistent high temperatures and dry winds. In the coming days, temperatures in NSW are forecast to crack 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), and meteorologists say no meaningful rainfall is expected until late January.


Temperatures were expected to soar to above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and winds strengthening under low humidity conditions, raising fears fires could spread to more populated areas.

That combination presents "a lethal condition" for bushfires, state authorities said.  

While no official evacuation order was given, some residents in parts of eastern Australia fled their homes as a precaution.

cw/dr (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

