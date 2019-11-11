Australia braces for 'catastrophic fire danger'

Millions of residents in Australia's most populous state were subject to a seven-day state of emergency, as weather conditions worsened on Tuesday. Increased heat and high winds have threatened to make the already devastating bushfires worse.

Authorities in Sydney are warning residents of "catastrophic fire danger" — the first time that designation has been assigned since fire ratings were introduced in Australia in 2009. The warning has triggered evacuations in the state of New South Wales and forced more than 600 schools across the state to close.

Three people have died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed due to the fire since Friday.

Bushfires are a common threat during Australia's hot, dry summers, but this year's outbreak has been particularly severe.

More than 1 million hectares (3,800 square miles) of forest and farmland have already burned across New South Wales this year, three times greater than the area burned last season.

'Go to safer locations'

With temperatures were expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in New South Wales on Tuesday, authorities said they were prepared but warned citizens there was only so much they could do.

"We are not going to control fires under catastrophic conditions," said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. "They have the ability to develop and grow extremely quickly and develop into very large fires."

"Now is the time to exercise those decisions to leave, leave early and go to safer locations, safer towns and villages or safer places in your local community, such as the shopping centers."

Smoke from fires in the northern part of the state had already reached Sydney by Tuesday morning. The harbor city, home to 5 million people, is surrounded by large, dry areas of bushland.

"It's a bit of the calm before the storm at the moment," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio. "Nature will throw some curveballs today, no doubt."

jcg/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Raging wildfires around the world The Congo Basin According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

Raging wildfires around the world Bolivia Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

Raging wildfires around the world Indonesia The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

Raging wildfires around the world Gran Canaria, Spain A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

Raging wildfires around the world Russia Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

Raging wildfires around the world Greece Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

Raging wildfires around the world Australia Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

Raging wildfires around the world Arizona, United States Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms. Author: Ineke Mules



