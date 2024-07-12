Australia arrests couple accused of spying for Russia

Authorities have arrested a a private in the Australian army and her husband on charges of espionage. Police are still investigating if any of the defense material they allegedly accessed was given to a foreign agent.

Federal police in Australia arrested a Russian-born married couple on Friday and charged them with spying for Moscow.

The husband and wife — who hold Australian citizenship — were accused of "obtaining Australian Defence Force material" with the intention of leaking it to Russian officials, the police said in a statement.

The 40-year-old woman is a private in the Australian Defense Force and worked as an "information systems technician," police said.

She allegedly traveled to Russia while on leave from the army and instructed her husband to log into her official account to access defense materials.

The charges against the Australian couple

They were arrested at their home in Brisbane on Thursday and have been charged with "preparing for an espionage offense," federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw told the media.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.

"Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation," the police chief said.

Warning from PM Albanese

On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been "briefed extensively" by security agencies about the arrests.

He cautioned anyone considering acting against Australia's national interests.

"People will be held to account who interfere with our national interests, and that's precisely what these arrests represent," Albanese said.

He did not comment further on the case, saying it was before the court.

Russia begins espionage trial for US journalist Gershkovich To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dvv/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)