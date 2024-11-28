  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TechnologyAustralia

Australia approves ban on social media for under-16s

November 28, 2024

The landmark Social Media Minimum Age bill sets Australia up as a test case for a growing number of governments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nWnH
Group of young people using smart mobile phones in subway
A number of countries have already vowed to curb social media use by children through legislation, but Australia's policy is the most stringent Image: Disobeyartphotograph/Dreamstime/IMAGO

Australian lawmakers approved a bill on Thursday banning social media for children under 16.

It requires social media platforms like Meta, X, and TikTok to take steps to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. They could be fined up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (€30.5 million; $32 million) if they fail to comply.

A trial of methods to enforce the measure will start in January with the ban to take effect in a year.

This is a developing news story, more to follow....

lo/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)