Australia approves ban on social media for under-16s

The landmark Social Media Minimum Age bill sets Australia up as a test case for a growing number of governments.

Australian lawmakers approved a bill on Thursday banning social media for children under 16.

It requires social media platforms like Meta, X, and TikTok to take steps to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. They could be fined up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (€30.5 million; $32 million) if they fail to comply.

A trial of methods to enforce the measure will start in January with the ban to take effect in a year.

This is a developing news story, more to follow....

lo/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)