 Australia: Activists outraged as Siemens backs Adani mining project | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia: Activists outraged as Siemens backs Adani mining project

The German engineering firm has reaffirmed plans to support the controversial Adani coal mine project. Siemens has come under fire for the project's climate implications, with bushfires currently raging across Australia.

Joe Kaeser (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Siemens has announced it will remain involved in a controversial coal mining project in Australia, despite massive environmental criticism as the country continues to be ravaged by bushfires.

The German engineering conglomerate has a contract worth roughly €18 million ($20 million) which requires Siemens to supply rail infrastructure for the Carmichael mine in Queensland, near the Great Barrier Reef.

But climate activists from Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion staged protests last week in a dozen German cities against the mine, including outside Siemens' Munich headquarters, hoping to change the firm's stance on the project.

Fridays for Future Protest against Siemens-Adani Project (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Babbar)

Activists against the Siemens-Adani project protested outside the German conglomerate offices on Friday

But on Sunday, Siemens' CEO Joe Kaeser tweeted: "We have just finished our special meeting.... We have evaluated all the options and have concluded that we must fulfill our contractual obligations."

Kaeser did promise, though, that the company would better "manage in the future the questions of protecting the environment."

The proposed Carmichael mine, owned by India's Adani group, has long sparked controversy. Opposition to the multibillion-euro enterprise has worsened in the wake of Australia's recent devastating bushfires.

'Inexcusable' project

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer , of Fridays for Future, has called the decision by Siemens an "inexcusable mistake."

She joined Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in her condemnation of the German company as she told news agency dpa: "We asked Kaeser to do everything possible to prevent the Adani mine," referring to a meeting with the Siemens boss last week. "Instead, he will now profit from this disaster project."

On Friday, Kaeser offered Neubauer a seat on the supervisory board at Siemens Energy, a new conventional and renewable energy company, but she turned it down.

jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Thunberg calls on Siemens to nix Australia coal mine project

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has urged supporters to pressure Siemens over its plan to supply equipment to a coal mining operation. Another activist rejected the company's offer to put her on the Siemens Energy board. (12.01.2020)  

French TV crew arrested in Australia at anti-coal protest

Well-known journalist Hugo Clement and his documentary crew were arrested for blocking a railway. Protestors said they were detained without being warned or asked to move. (22.07.2019)  

India's Adani signs off on controversial Australia coal mine

The Indian mining giant has announced it will start work on its Carmichael coal mine project in north-east Australia despite concern from environmentalists that it will damage Australia's Great Barrier Reef. (06.06.2017)  

German government would rather save the coalition than the climate, says activist

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer says politicians are hampering urgent climate action measures. She spoke to DW about the growing Fridays for Future movement and why older generations need to step up. (18.11.2019)  

Related content

Proteste in Australien gegen den Klimawandel

Australia: Bushfire crisis triggers mass protests 10.01.2020

Thousands of protesters have blocked the main streets of major cities across the country. Climate scientists have warned the frequency and intensity of bushfires will worsen as Australia becomes hotter and drier.

London Extinction Rebellion Docklands Light Railway Protest

Anti-protest laws and litigation take aim at climate activism 13.01.2020

The frontline of the climate protest movement is moving to the courts as activists are targeted with anti-protest laws and big money lawsuits. But is the war on climate activism undermining fundamental protest rights?

Buschbrände in Australien Satellitenaufnahme bei Nacht

Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk 08.01.2020

Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for months. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and this devastating trend.

Advertisement