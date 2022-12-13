Australia: 6 dead after Queensland siege

The shootout took place when a group of four police officers arrived at a remote property in the small town of Wieambilla in the Queensland state. The siege ended with the death of the suspects.

The death toll in the Queensland shooting in Australia rose to six people after an hourslong siege which ended at night, authorities said on Tuesday.

The shootout took place when a group of four police officers arrived at a remote property in the small town of Wieambilla to probe a missing person's case but were ambushed.

"As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire and they never had a chance," said Ian Leavers, Queensland Police Union president. He added, "Two police officers were executed in cold blood."

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold, who started their career in the police force in the past two years.

The siege ended with the death of the two male suspects, one female suspect, and a bystander. Two other police officials were also left injured.

The police have not revealed the identity of the suspects but an investigation is underway.

Mourning the dead

Australia is among countries with the strictest gun laws, so incidents of shootouts are rare. Since 1996, automatic and semi-automatic weapons are banned in the country.

Describing the scenes in Wieambilla as "terrible", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, a "heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty."

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you," Albanese said in a tweet.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said that 16 officers had risked their lives as they tried to retrieve the bodies of McCrow and Arnold.

Holding her tears back she said, "This has been incredibly distressing and tragic for everyone, particularly family, officers involved, colleagues, the organization and the community."

Officials in Queensland have ordered that government building flags be flown at half-staff.

