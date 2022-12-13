  1. Skip to content
Officers work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Wieambilla
Authorities are carrying out investigations into the incidentImage: Jason O'Brien/AAP/AP/picture alliance
CrimeAustralia

Australia: 6 dead after Queensland siege

39 minutes ago

The shootout took place when a group of four police officers arrived at a remote property in the small town of Wieambilla in the Queensland state. The siege ended with the death of the suspects.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kqur

The death toll in the Queensland shooting in Australia rose to six people after an hourslong siege which ended at night, authorities said on Tuesday.

The shootout took place when a group of four police officers arrived at a remote property in the small town of Wieambilla to probe a missing person's case but were ambushed.

"As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire and they never had a chance," said Ian Leavers, Queensland Police Union president. He added, "Two police officers were executed in cold blood." 

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold, who started their career in the police force in the past two years.

The siege ended with the death of the two male suspects, one female suspect, and a bystander. Two other police officials were also left injured.

The police have not revealed the identity of the suspects but an investigation is underway.

Mourning the dead

Australia is among countries with the strictest gun laws, so incidents of shootouts are rare. Since 1996, automatic and semi-automatic weapons are banned in the country.

Describing the scenes in Wieambilla as "terrible", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, a "heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty."

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you," Albanese said in a tweet.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said that 16 officers had risked their lives as they tried to retrieve the bodies of McCrow and Arnold.

Holding her tears back she said, "This has been incredibly distressing and tragic for everyone, particularly family, officers involved, colleagues, the organization and the community."

Officials in Queensland have ordered that government building flags be flown at half-staff.

mf/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Shootings turn spotlight on Thai gun culture

Shootings turn spotlight on Thai gun culture

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in southeast Asia, and, after the Philippines, the second-highest number of gun deaths. The government has promised to enforce gun control laws more strictly, but these measures come too late for some.
Law and JusticeDecember 1, 202201:34 min
Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX: Bahamas announces arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Crime4 hours ago
Moroccan fans celebrate victory against Portugal

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
A pregnant woman in India

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

Society14 hours ago
Many Ukrainian refugees are having difficulties finding a long-term accommodation in Germany.

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Society15 hours ago02:27 min
Eva Kaili with Ali bin Samikh Al Marri

Lobbying loopholes exposed by EU corruption scandal

Lobbying loopholes exposed by EU corruption scandal

Politics10 hours ago
Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science12 hours ago
Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
