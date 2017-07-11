Australia: 2 British hikers killed in landslide near Sydney

The bodies of a British father and nine-year-old son who died after a landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains were recovered on Tuesday, Australian police said.

The family of five vacationing in Australia were hiking at Wentworth Falls near Sydney on Monday afternoon when four of them were hit by falling rocks.

The mother and a 14-year-old boy were critically injured and have undergone surgery. A fifth member of the family, a 15-year-old girl, escaped without injury.

Tragedy strikes at popular hiking destination

The Blue Mountains get about 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.

Rains have caused landslides in the area, but the hiking trail where the landslide took place had recently been inspected and was judged to be safe.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state," an NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said.

A police helicopter had to be used to recover the bodies from the remote track.

The hiking tail has been closed until further notice.

