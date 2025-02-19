Australia: 157 dolphins found stranded on Tasmanian beach

The dolphins or false killer whales were found on an isolated beach in northwest Tasmania. About 136 are alive, but authorities say it will be a challenge to refloat them.

More than 150 dolphins were found stranded on a beach in Australia's Tasmania state. Authorities on Wednesday said rescue teams were trying to save the animals who had survived.

The rescue operation may prove challenging, due to the remote location of the beach and the difficulty in getting equipment there.

What do we know about the dolphins?

Of the 157, 136 appeared to be alive as efforts began to save them. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment said marine life experts and veterinarians were at the site.



The reason for these dolphins or false killer whales to be stranded is not known yet. They were found on an isolated beach in the island state's northwest coast, about 400 km (250 miles) from the state capital, Hobart.

This species of dolphin can grow up to 20 feet (6.1m) long and weigh up to 3,000 lbs (1,361 kg). They resemble orcas, which is why they are called false killer whales.

A local woman Jocelyn Flint said her son discovered the whales on Monday night while shark fishing. Authorities were informed on Tuesday.

"The water was surging right up and they were thrashing. They're just dying, they've sunk down in the sand. I think it's too late," Flint said.

Can the animals be saved?

State wildlife officer Brendon Clark said refloating the dolphins would be challenging, due to their weight.

"As with any stranding, euthanasia is an option to minimize suffering, and we do have vets on site to help make informed decisions if that is deemed necessary," he told reporters.

Clark said that, while whales commonly strand themselves on Australian beaches, the part of Tasmania in question has not seen any beachings for decades.

"They are migratory animals and they roam the open waters around the globe. The reasoning behind why they have stranded for the first time in 50 years, we haven't got any intel on that," he said.

Australia's largest mass stranding incident was when 470 long-finned pilot whales were found at the Macquarie Harbor in 2020.

About 230 pilot whales were found stranded at the same harbor in 2022. Most of the whales died in both incidents.

Last year, about 160 pilot whales were found stranded on a beach in western Australia, several of which died.

Many of 100 whales beached in western Australia were euthanized in 2023.

