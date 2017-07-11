Auschwitz survivor Zilli Schmidt: Fearing new Nazis today

It is September 2020 when Zilli Schmidt walks into Kulturhaus RomnoKher in the western German city of Mannheim, to attend a reading of her book about her memories as a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp. "Your visit is a gift," is a common expression of gratitude among the many people who turn out to greet her.

The book is entitled God had plans for me: To keep alive the memory of the German Sinti and it tells of happy childhood days, as well as her incarceration, hunger, guards shooting at small children and mass murder.

In an interview with DW, she explains that it is her mission to say what the Nazis did to the Sinti, one of Europe's Romani tribes. "They were all gassed, my entire family, all my people." She says all the talk after the war was about the Shoah: "The Jews were all sent to the gas chambers. And all the Sinti are still alive?" She pauses: "Nobody was still alive."

The first time she spoke in public about her life was August 2, 2018, at a service for Europe's murdered Romanis at the memorial in Berlin: "I spoke only for my own people." She was pleased to see so many young people there: "Young people were never told. It wasn't taught at school."

'I dream that I am back in Auschwitz'

Remembering is not easy, she says: "I often have the urge to cry but I don't show it. I swallow my feelings." But the memories torment her: "When I dream, I dream that I am back in Auschwitz."

Zilli Schmidt's daughter Gretel would be 80 years old if she were alive today. Schmidt, nee Reichmann, could have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But Gretel, her little girl, "did not grow up." In the camp, the girl saw the chimneys of the crematorium: "Mama, they are burning people over there." Zilli told her daughter that this was not true: "No, they are just baking bread."

Zilli has only one foto of her daughter Gretel, who was murdered at age 4

Gretel's life ended when she was four years and three months old. Murdered on August 2, 1944, in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau, just like Zilli's parents, her sister Guki and her six children, when the Nazi SS paramilitaries decided to liquidate so-called gypsy families. On this night alone, the SS murdered about 4,300 screaming and crying people. It was one of the darkest episodes in the Romani genocide, known as the Porajmos.

Like other young concentration camp inmates deemed "fit to work," the 20-year-old was moved to a different camp before that night of murder. Her father wanted to protect Gretel and kept the girl close. When her young mother tried to run toward her family, SS doctor Josef Mengele slapped her and forced her back into the wagon. "He saved my life but did me no favor in the process." In the concentration camp at Ravensbrück, she was told what had been done to her family. She collapsed, screaming.

'A happy family'

Zilli Schmidt was born Cäcilie Reichmann in 1924 in Thüringen, to a family of traveling performers who entertained people with their mobile cinema and music. "We were a happy family," she says in her book. The caravan that housed the Reichmanns on their summer tours was built by her father: "A real treasure," with the stove decorated with different images of birds and Meissen porcelain in the cupboard. Her brother bought and sold violins, while she and her mother went from door to door selling the finest lace.

Zilli and her little brother Hesso went to school wherever they stopped along the way. In the winter, they went to the same school for months on end, in Thüringen or Bavaria. The teachers would send them to the back of the class. Sometimes fellow pupils would chase and taunt them. "Gypsies, gypsies," chants Schmidt 90 years later, as she recalls the jibes. As a child, she would defend herself with her fists.

Zilli (l) shared a happy childhood with with her cousins Willi and Bluma

When the National Socialists seized power in 1933, her father still felt safe: "They're only arresting criminals." He had done nothing wrong and believed he had nothing to fear. World War Two began in 1939. Zilli's big brother Stifto served in the Wehrmacht, in Russia and France. But the Nazi regime had no interest in just rewards. It was focused on its murderous and racist ideology.

With some relatives already deported to Buchenwald concentration camp, the Reichmann family went on the road, traveling across Germany to France in a bid to stay one step ahead of the authorities. But they caught up with them: Zilli and her cousins were arrested in Strasbourg. "Crime: gypsy" read the police file.

'God helped me'

Zilli was sent from jail to jail but managed to escape from the camp at Lety in the then German Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, in what is now the Czech Republic. But she was rearrested shortly afterward.

Zilli (r) and her cousin Tilla were in Prague together in 1940

In March 1943, she was deported to Auschwitz, where an inmate tattooed the number Z1959 on her forearm. She was the first of the Reichmann family to end up in Auschwitz-Birkenau, in the "gypsy family camp." Hunger, thirst, disease, violence, and death were part of everyday life there. Schmidt says she stole to help keep the children and others alive — potatoes from the kitchen, boots from the clothing stores. Each time, she knew she was risking her life.

Twice, her name was on the list for the gas chamber. Yet twice, she escaped, she says. She survived three days of captivity in a cell with room only to stand. Three days with neither food nor water, nor a toilet. "While I was inside, I thought 'Screw you. When I get out, I'm going to keep stealing.'"

One time, she recalls a sentry shooting at her and only narrowly missing. Later, she and her cousin Tilla were able to escape again, from a satellite camp. She survived the war against all odds. "God helped me, I would never have managed alone," says Schmidt. "I'm still here for a reason." She is one of the last eyewitnesses.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Serving the fatherland Many German Sinti fought for Germany not only in the First World War but also in the Wehrmacht from 1939 on. In 1941 the German high command ordered all "Gypsies and Gypsy half-breeds" to be dismissed from active military service for "racial-political reasons." Alfons Lampert and his wife Elsa were then deported to Auschwitz, where they were killed.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Measuring and registering race Eva Justin, a nurse and anthropologist, learned the Romani language to gain the trust of Sinti and Roma. As a specialist in so-called scientific racism, she traveled through Germany to measure people and create a complete registry of "Gypsies" and "Gypsy half-breeds" — the basis for the genocide. She and others researched family ties and and assessed churches' baptismal records.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Locked up and dispossessed In the 1930s, Sinti and Roma families were in many places forced into camps on the outskirts of town, surrounded by barbed wire and patrolled by guards with dogs, like here in Ravensburg in southwestern Germany. They were unable to leave. Their pets were killed. They had to work as slave laborers. Many were forcibly sterilized.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Deportation in broad daylight In May 1940 Sinti and Roma families were sent through the streets of the town of Asperg in southwestern Germany to the train station and deported directly to Nazi-occupied Poland. "The dispatchment went smoothly," a police report noted. Most of those deported traveled to their deaths in work camps and Jewish ghettos.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma From school to Auschwitz Karl Kling appears on this class picture from Karlsruhe in the late 1930s. He was collected from school in spring 1943 and sent to the "Gypsy Camp" at Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he became one of the victims of the genocide. Survivors reported that before being deported they had been marginalized in their schools and sometimes weren't even able to take part in lessons.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Greeted with an evil lie "I can work," thought nine-year-old Hugo Höllenreiner when he arrived at Auschwitz in a cattle car with his family in 1943. He was greeted by the phrase "Arbeit macht frei" ("work will set you free") above the entrance. It offered hope, Höllenreiner remembered later. He wanted to help his father work: "Then we could be free again." Only one out of every ten people deported to Auschwitz survived.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Brutal experiments by the 'Angel of Death' Notorious SS doctor Josef Mengele worked at Auschwitz. He and his colleagues tortured countless prisoners. They mutilated children, infected them with diseases and carried out brutal experiments on twins. Mengele sent eyes, organs and entire body parts back to Berlin. In June 1944, he sent the head of a 12-year-old child. He escaped Europe after the war and never faced trial.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Liberation comes too late When Russia's Red Army arrived at Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, children were among the prisoners. But for the Sinti and Roma, the liberation came too late. On the night of August 2-3, 1944, the officers in charge of Auschwitz ordered those remaining in the "Gypsy Camp" sent to the gas chambers. Two children came crying out of the barracks the next morning and were subsequently murdered.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Racially persecuted After the concentration camps were liberated, allied and German authorities issued survivors certificates of racial persecution and imprisonment. Later, many people were told they had only been persecuted for criminal reasons, and their requests for compensation were denied. Hildegard Reinhardt (above) lost her three young daughters in Auschwitz.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma Calling for recognition In the early 1980s, representatives of the Sinti and Roma communities staged a hunger strike at the entrance of the former Dachau concentration camp. They were protesting the criminalization of their minority and calling for the recognition of Nazi persecution. In 1982, then-Chancellor Helmut Schmidt officially recognized the Sinti and Roma as victims of Nazi genocide.

Remembering Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma A memorial in Berlin In 2012, a memorial for the Sinti and Roma victims of Nazi persecution was erected near the Bundestag in Berlin. The site is a reminder of the fight against discrimination for the world's Sinti and Roma, particularly on International Romani Day. To this day, members of the minority still experience discrimination in Germany and around Europe. Author: Andrea Grunau



After the war, Zilli suffered from depression. At first, her medication worked and she built a new life. Then came a sense of guilt for having survived when her loved ones were murdered. She and her husband Toni Schmidt, also a concentration camp survivor, applied in Munich for compensation for the time they were incarcerated in concentration camps.

After years fighting red tape and bureaucratic dead ends, Zilli received a small amount of money: "But I was glad to get it. We were totally impoverished after the camps." It took until 1982 for the German government to acknowledge the racial persecution of Romani people.

Threat of Neo-Nazism

The Mannehim reading was attended by many young women from the Romani community, who were visibly moved by Schmidt's story.

Verena Lehmann, Victoria Gross and Christina Schumacher — three young women from the Sinti and Roma community — were deeply moved by Zilli's story.

Christina Schumacher is a Romani born in Siberia, Russia. She came to Germany with her parents. Verena Lehmann's grandmother was in Auschwitz. Verena herself spoke at the memorial in Berlin on August 2, 2020: "We children learned at an early age what a concentration camp is and what a Nazi is. I was especially terrified of Hitler." This was years after the war and the death of the dictator — the trauma of persecution will go from generation to generation, she says.

Many members of the Romani community hide their identity for fear of discrimination. Victoria Gross is a nursery school teacher. When an acquaintance took part in protests against the accommodation of a Sinti family in their building, she told her that she, too, belonged to the minority group: "That information is doing the rounds now." She says her daughter is no longer invited to birthday parties. "She was in tears." Her ten-year-old daughter asks, "Why did you tell them?"

Victoria Gross says hiding is not a solution. Her recipe is to promote networking in the minority community, encouraging mutual support, and educating people. That, she says, is the reason why she does youth work.

Schmidt has lived through almost a hundred years of discrimination and alienation because she belongs to the ethnic minority of the German Sinti. "Dear children, you must stay strong," she urges. "The Hitlers are still agitating; they cannot be silenced."

The 96-year goes on: "I want to be informed about what is going on in the world. I see it all on TV — that even the police have been infiltrated by Nazis." Schmidt's still experiences fear. Fear of a new breed of Nazi. "If they found out where I live, they would kill me."

This article was translated from German.