Auschwitz commemoration: Holocaust survivors and world leaders gather for 75th anniversary

Over 200 Holocaust survivors and delegates from more than 50 countries have been gathering at the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation by Soviet troops.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with three survivors in Berlin in the morning before travelling together with them to the site of the camp in Poland.

Hermann Höllenreiter, Peter Gardosch and Pavel Tussig were all deported to Auschwitz as children. They were guests of honor at the German president's official residence, Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender speak to Peter Gardosch, Hermann Josef Hoellenreiner and Pavel Taussig

The President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, told DW that "speeches are not enough to stop anti-Semitism." He blamed the internet for spreading hate against Jews, and called for greater legislation to police hate crime.

"We have to stop that. Unfortunately most governments just talk, they don't do it," he said.

'Truth about the Holocaust must not die'

The commemoration will be hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, although the main speeches at the event will be given by Holocaust survivors.

"We must forge the future of the world based on a profound understanding of what happened more than 75 years ago in the heart of Europe, and what eyewitnesses continue to relate to us," Duda wrote in a statement issued ahead of the event.

"The truth about the Holocaust must not die. We will not cease in our efforts to make the world remember this crime. So that nothing of the kind would ever happen again," Duda wrote.

The ceremony will take place in front of the infamous "Gate of Death," which victims passed through before being murdered.

Fight against anti-Semitism

Among the survivors will be representatives from the United States, Canada, Israel, Australia, and several European countries. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will also be present, less than a week after hosting the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, which President Steinmeier also attended.

Royalty from Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands will be in attendance, as well as a Russian delegation. The Soviet Russian Red Army liberated the camp in January 1945.

The commemoration will take place amid concerns of rising anti-Semitism in Europe and around the world.

The diary of an Auschwitz survivor Deportation to Auschwitz-Birkenau When the Nazis occupied Hungary in March 1944, the Jewish population lost their rights, were persecuted, deported and finally murdered. Sheindi Ehrenwald, 14 at the time, took notes about it all, including her deportation and life in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp — which she wrote at the risk of her life. Almost her entire family was killed by the Nazis.

The diary of an Auschwitz survivor Long-gone days The photo above, probably taken about 1935, is from a happier time in the lives of the Ehrenwald family, who were merchants and part of the large Jewish community in the town of Galanta near the Austrian border. The man in the foreground is Sheindi's father Lipot (Leopold) Ehrenwald, who died in Auschwitz.

The diary of an Auschwitz survivor Forced labor in a German arms factory On arrival at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the newcomers who were not immediately sent to their deaths were forced to work. Sheindi was transported to a German weapons factory in Lower Silesia.

The diary of an Auschwitz survivor Notes on index cards Sheindi secretly transferred her handwritten notes to index cards thrown out by the arms factory. She managed to hide and save them for the 14 months before liberation. Today, her diary is a rare testimony to that time.

The diary of an Auschwitz survivor Exhibition for 75th anniversary of liberation "Punishment at roll call" is the title of a watercolor by Zofia Rozensztrauch, painted in 1945, that shows the brutality of German guards in the concentration camp. The painting is also on display in the exhibition of Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum to mark the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp 75 years ago. Author: Stefan Dege (db)



"When you have a small infection on your finger, you do not wait until your entire hand has gangrene to fight the infection. The same is true for anti-Semitism," Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich said ahead of the ceremony.

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland before it was liberated in January 1945.

