 Auschwitz cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch at 95 | Music | DW | 17.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Auschwitz cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch at 95

She played the cello – and survived the Holocaust. Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is one of the last contemporaries who can personally tell of life at Auschwitz.

  • Photo Anita Lasker-Wallfisch with white hair (DW/H. Mund)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Hope: a survival strategy

    A successful cellist in Great Britain, she toured the world — but long steered clear of Germany. It was only later in her career that she traveled to the land of her birth to tell students and young people about her experiences as a Jew in the Nazi era. A survivor of the Holocaust, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is now well known in Germany. On July 17, she celebrates her 95th birthday in London.

  • black and white photo of a family on a lawn (Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Family life in Breslau

    Anita (second from left) was the youngest of three sisters in the Lasker family. Born on July 17, 1925 in Breslau (today Wroclaw, Poland), she enjoyed a sheltered and happy childhood in a musical family. Her mother was a talented violinist, her father a successful lawyer. Anita's musical talent was strongly encouraged and nourished.

  • Family photo of man, and three girls , the Lasker family ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Sheltered childhood

    The Lasker sisters had a happy childhood — until the Nazis came to power in 1933, when Anita (right) was eight years old. Everyday life in Breslau changed; she experienced anti-Semitic hostility. "People suddenly had the courage to abuse Jews," she later said in her conversations with young people (1931 photo from a private archive).

  • Father and mother Lasker with their daughters Marianne, Renate und Anita (Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Threatened existence (1939)

    Nazi oppression was a threat to family life. Alfons, the family father, (right) was banned from exercising his profession. Marianne (left), the oldest daughter, was able to join a transport of Jewish children to England in 1939. The parents were deported in 1942 and murdered by the Nazis. Anita and Renate were arrested by the Gestapo.

  • Photo of survivors in Bergen-Belsen ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Holocaust Survivors (1945)

    The sisters went to separate jails and only met up again later, at Auschwitz. Both survived the Nazi death factory: Anita as a cellist in the concentration camp orchestra, Renate as an SS messenger. In late 1944, both were sent with other prisoners to the Bergen-Belsen camp, liberated by British troops in April 1945. They stayed there for the first few months afterwards (front left: Anita).

  • Photo of the three Lasker sisters with a toddler ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    In London, post-war (1946)

    Anita Lasker's (left) ability to play cello saved both her life and that of her sister Renate (right). In 1946 she emigrated to England. Music making became her livelihood. She founded the English Chamber Orchestra and toured extensively. At London College she met her husband Peter Wallfisch, also originally from Breslau. This picture shows the sisters in 1946 in London.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and her grandson seated in chairs looking toward the camera (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Wendt)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Talk show guest

    It was nearly five decades before Anita Lasker-Wallfisch made her first trip back to Germany. In her advanced years, she still goes on reading tours and is featured on television (here with her grandson Simon in 2015 on the German TV talk show "Markus Lanz"). Pursuing an inter-generational dialogue with young people, she tells school-age children of her experiences at the Auschwitz death camp.

  • Anita Lasker Wallfisch, seated at a desk, speaking to the members of the Bundestag (picture-alliance/abaca/C. Karadag)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Hour of remembrance in the Bundestag

    The Holocaust Day of Remembrance in 2018 was a special moment in the life of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch: She gave the central address to the German parliament and members of the government (front left: Chancellor Angela Merkel). As a politically aware witness of earlier times, her address was very personal, calm and clear, the words carefully considered.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch seated at a desk, holding a piece of paper and speaking in the Bundestag (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Speech of the year 2018

    Her speech told of German history, her own life as a German-British Jew and of resurgent anti-Semitism in Germany. Angela Merkel and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier personally thanked the elderly woman for her moving words, free of resentment and accusations but filled with hope. Her Bundestag speech was named Best Speech of the Year 2018.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch surrounded by a greenscreen tent (obs/Stiftung EVT/USC Shoa Foundation/Z. Lightfoot)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Stories for posterity

    At first emotionally unable to tell her children Raphael and Maya of how she survived as a persecuted Jew in the Nazi era, she only later began to open up to young people and interested listeners. To preserve her memories for generations to come, she launched an interactive project. "Somehow I feel it's my responsibility," says Lasker-Wallfisch, now 95.

    Author: Heike Mund (rf)


  • Photo Anita Lasker-Wallfisch with white hair (DW/H. Mund)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Hope: a survival strategy

    A successful cellist in Great Britain, she toured the world — but long steered clear of Germany. It was only later in her career that she traveled to the land of her birth to tell students and young people about her experiences as a Jew in the Nazi era. A survivor of the Holocaust, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is now well known in Germany. On July 17, she celebrates her 95th birthday in London.

  • black and white photo of a family on a lawn (Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Family life in Breslau

    Anita (second from left) was the youngest of three sisters in the Lasker family. Born on July 17, 1925 in Breslau (today Wroclaw, Poland), she enjoyed a sheltered and happy childhood in a musical family. Her mother was a talented violinist, her father a successful lawyer. Anita's musical talent was strongly encouraged and nourished.

  • Family photo of man, and three girls , the Lasker family ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Sheltered childhood

    The Lasker sisters had a happy childhood — until the Nazis came to power in 1933, when Anita (right) was eight years old. Everyday life in Breslau changed; she experienced anti-Semitic hostility. "People suddenly had the courage to abuse Jews," she later said in her conversations with young people (1931 photo from a private archive).

  • Father and mother Lasker with their daughters Marianne, Renate und Anita (Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Threatened existence (1939)

    Nazi oppression was a threat to family life. Alfons, the family father, (right) was banned from exercising his profession. Marianne (left), the oldest daughter, was able to join a transport of Jewish children to England in 1939. The parents were deported in 1942 and murdered by the Nazis. Anita and Renate were arrested by the Gestapo.

  • Photo of survivors in Bergen-Belsen ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Holocaust Survivors (1945)

    The sisters went to separate jails and only met up again later, at Auschwitz. Both survived the Nazi death factory: Anita as a cellist in the concentration camp orchestra, Renate as an SS messenger. In late 1944, both were sent with other prisoners to the Bergen-Belsen camp, liberated by British troops in April 1945. They stayed there for the first few months afterwards (front left: Anita).

  • Photo of the three Lasker sisters with a toddler ( Privatarchiv Maya Lasker-Wallfisch)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    In London, post-war (1946)

    Anita Lasker's (left) ability to play cello saved both her life and that of her sister Renate (right). In 1946 she emigrated to England. Music making became her livelihood. She founded the English Chamber Orchestra and toured extensively. At London College she met her husband Peter Wallfisch, also originally from Breslau. This picture shows the sisters in 1946 in London.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and her grandson seated in chairs looking toward the camera (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Wendt)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Talk show guest

    It was nearly five decades before Anita Lasker-Wallfisch made her first trip back to Germany. In her advanced years, she still goes on reading tours and is featured on television (here with her grandson Simon in 2015 on the German TV talk show "Markus Lanz"). Pursuing an inter-generational dialogue with young people, she tells school-age children of her experiences at the Auschwitz death camp.

  • Anita Lasker Wallfisch, seated at a desk, speaking to the members of the Bundestag (picture-alliance/abaca/C. Karadag)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Hour of remembrance in the Bundestag

    The Holocaust Day of Remembrance in 2018 was a special moment in the life of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch: She gave the central address to the German parliament and members of the government (front left: Chancellor Angela Merkel). As a politically aware witness of earlier times, her address was very personal, calm and clear, the words carefully considered.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch seated at a desk, holding a piece of paper and speaking in the Bundestag (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Speech of the year 2018

    Her speech told of German history, her own life as a German-British Jew and of resurgent anti-Semitism in Germany. Angela Merkel and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier personally thanked the elderly woman for her moving words, free of resentment and accusations but filled with hope. Her Bundestag speech was named Best Speech of the Year 2018.

  • Anita Lasker-Wallfisch surrounded by a greenscreen tent (obs/Stiftung EVT/USC Shoa Foundation/Z. Lightfoot)

    Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and the power of music

    Stories for posterity

    At first emotionally unable to tell her children Raphael and Maya of how she survived as a persecuted Jew in the Nazi era, she only later began to open up to young people and interested listeners. To preserve her memories for generations to come, she launched an interactive project. "Somehow I feel it's my responsibility," says Lasker-Wallfisch, now 95.

    Author: Heike Mund (rf)


Can artistic endeavors give meaning to life, change it or even save lives? A clear and affirmative answer is given by the example of musician Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who was once a cellist in the girls' orchestra of the Auschwitz concentration and death camp.

"Racism hasn't died out, unfortunately, but as members of the human race we are responsible for one another," says Lasker-Wallfisch. "Nobody entered the world wearing the label 'superhuman' or 'subhuman.' We are the ones who invented these labels."

The Holocaust survivor was honored in September 2019 with the German National Prize, endowed with €30,000 ($34,000), for her commitment to humanistic values and tolerance.

Referring to the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents in Germany in recent years, Lasker-Wallfisch however admitted her pessimism: "When fighting against anti-Semitism, you feel like an ant that wants to climb Mount Everest — simply powerless," she said at the award ceremony.

Passing on the truth

Lasker-Wallfisch became an outspoken peace advocate relatively late in life. In 2018, she gave a commemorative speech in the German parliament to mark the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. But for decades, she had refused to talk about her childhood in Germany or her years in detention at Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen —  even to her own children. Then, in the early 1990s, she wrote her memoirs, Inherit the Truth, and began regularly visiting Germany, a country she had long refused to set foot in, often telling her story to schools.

It is a story of flight, imprisonment, forced labor, making music under the most trying circumstances, emigration and, finally, a career in music.

Lucky 'criminal'

Now 95, Anita Lasker was born on July 17, 1925 into a German-Jewish family in Breslau (today Wroclaw, Poland). Her father was a lawyer and her mother a violinist. The family had no illusions about the designs of the Nazi regime and successfully got Anita's oldest sister Marianne to safety in England in late 1939. The parents were deported in 1942; Anita was 16 and never saw them again.

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and her sister Renate Lasker-Harpprecht in 2001 (Imago/H. Galuschka)

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (right) and her sister Renate Lasker-Harpprecht (left) in 2001

Entering an orphanage, Anita and her sister Renate were working in a paper factory and thus not immediately deported themselves. There they began forging papers to enable French forced laborers to cross back into France.

"I could never accept that I should be killed for what I happened to be born as, and decided to give the Germans a better reason for killing me," Lasker-Wallfisch would later say.

When the sisters themselves tried to escape to France with forged passports in June 1943, they were arrested at the train station and sentenced to prison. Five months later, Anita, then 18, and her sister were deported separately to Auschwitz. Her stay in jail turned out to have been a blessing in disguise. She traveled on a prison train and thus separately from the people who were generally sent straight to the gas chambers on arrival.

"We were fortunate to have been classified not as Jews but as criminals," Lasker-Wallfisch said years later during a speech in Bergen-Belsen.

Read more: Big meaning in a small Holocaust memorial

Ticket to survival

After mentioning that she could play the cello, young Anita was inducted into an orchestra of prisoners led by Alma Rose, Gustav Mahler's niece. "The cello saved my life," she later said. The orchestra played marches as enslaved laborers left the camp in step for work every morning and when they returned in the evening. On Sundays, the girls performed for the SS.

Watchtower and crematorium at Bergen-Belsen (Getty Images/C.Ware)

In a way, conditions were much worse at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp

In November 1944, with Soviet troops approaching Auschwitz, Anita and her sister were sent to the camp at Bergen-Belsen. "None of us ever believed we'd actually leave Auschwitz some other way than through the chimney," she later said.

That moment summed up life in Auschwitz: "We didn't know from one day to the next whether we would live. People disappeared all the time. Even the way we were deported to Bergen-Belsen — 10 minutes before, nobody knew we'd be sitting in cattle cars."

Emigration to Britain

At the drastically overcrowded Bergen-Belsen, conditions were much worse. Many people died of malnutrition, and Lasker-Wallfisch witnessed instances of cannibalism. "Auschwitz was a camp where people were systematically murdered," Lasker-Wallfisch later wrote in her memoirs. "In Bergen-Belsen, they just died." Even there, however, music was made: Anita played in a group of 11 female musicians from the former Auschwitz orchestra.

After British troops freed the camp on April 15, 1945, Lasker-Wallfisch was a witness in the Bergen-Belsen trial. She emigrated to Belgium and, in 1946, to Britain. In London, she was a founding member of the English Chamber Orchestra and played the cello in that much-recorded and widely traveled ensemble until the turn of the millennium.

Lasker married the pianist Peter Wallfisch, who also had come from Breslau and taught as a professor at the Royal College of Music in London. She had two children.

Long refusing to set foot in Germany, she paid her first post-emigration visit in 1994. Inherit the Truth was published in 1996.

Queen Elizabeth speaking with Holocaust survivors during a visit to Bergen-Belsen in 2015(Reuters/F. Bimmer)

Queen Elizabeth spoke with Holocaust survivors during a visit to Bergen-Belsen in 2015

Promoting understanding

In the years to follow, Lasker-Wallfisch traveled to Germany several times, giving lectures at schools, where she told of her life and that of other victims of National Socialism and the Holocaust.

"It took 50 years for me to talk about it," Lasker-Wallfisch recently said in an interview with Radio Bavaria. "But it's not as though this is the only thing I think about."

Lasker-Wallfisch was among the survivors who were invited to join Queen Elizabeth II in June 2015 in the group of the onetime concentration camp at Bergen-Belsen. The red sweater she had worn there decades earlier is exhibited at London's Imperial War Museum. In 2016, the Jewish Museum Berlin awarded her the Prize for Understanding and Tolerance.

In her speech at the Bundestag marking the liberation of Auschwitz in 2018, Lasker-Wallfisch warned of a current upswing in anti-Semitism in Germany. Her message nevertheless remained one of optimism: "As long as one breathes, one hopes," Lasker-Wallfisch said. "I've spoken to thousands of students. If 10 of them behave properly, I'll be satisfied."

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Armer)

'It's not as though I can't think of anything else': Lasker-Wallfisch about her life as a Holocaust survivor

One recurring theme in her lectures is an exhortation: "Talk to each other before you kill each other, go drink a cup of coffee together. Celebrate your differences!"

DW recommends

Germany's AfD is 'destructive power,' Jewish leader warns

The ex-president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Charlotte Knobloch, says the party Alternative for Germany endangers democracy. It could soon become the biggest opposition party in the German parliament. (27.01.2018)  

Opinion: Should school trips to Auschwitz be mandatory in Germany?

Should students in Germany be required to visit to a concentration camp memorial site? DW's Marcel Fürstenau says that anyone who believes such a trip will prevent anti-Semitism needs to do more reflecting. (13.01.2018)  

German parliament creates anti-Semitism commissioner post

Lawmakers have passed measures designed to tackle anti-Semitism in Germany. An anti-Semitism commissioner is a cornerstone of the proposal, but critics insist the newly created post will be ineffective. (19.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The cellist of Auschwitz  

A Holocaust survivor tells her story  

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Berlin Alexanderplatz von Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.  

Books

Filmstill To Kill a Mockingbird 1962 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' still resonates 60 years on

Harper Lee's landmark novel is revered for embracing civil rights and racial justice in the US. But six decades later, has the Black Lives Matter movement made "Mockingbird" more relevant, or exposed its own racism?  

Music

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/Y. Mok)

Auschwitz cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch at 95

She played the cello – and survived the Holocaust. Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is one of the last contemporaries who can personally tell of life at Auschwitz.  

Arts

Banksy graffiti on London underground train (Reuters/Instagram/Banksy)

Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed

The British street artist unveiled his latest street art: masked, sneezing rats in a London subway. Since removed, the work has gone viral on social media.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  