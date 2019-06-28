 Aunt detained over beating of girl in Russia | News | DW | 06.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Aunt detained over beating of girl in Russia

A seven-year-old has been flown to Moscow for emergency surgery after authorities in the Caucasus found serious injuries on the girl's body. Officials suspect the child's aunt of beating the girl in her care.

Child with outstreched arm

File photo

Doctors in Moscow were fighting to save the right hand of seven-year-old girl on Saturday after she apparently suffered a brutal beating earlier this week.

"There are serious injuries in area of the hand, we need to fight to save it," pediatric surgeon Leonid Roshal told reporters in Moscow.

"The bloodstream has been very seriously disrupted."

The girl was hospitalized in the southern Russian state of Ingushetia on Thursday, with local doctors diagnosing old rib fractures, vertebrae trauma, and finding possible traces of torture. She was flown to Moscow a day later.

Read more: Defendants confess to child sex abuse at German campsite

Aunt detained

Authorities have detained the girl's aunt on suspicion of committing physical abuse according to the RIA Novosti news agency. The 35-year-old woman, who is the sister of the child's father, was apparently tasked with looking after the child over the last six months, while the father was away working in a different region of Russia.

The aunt is denying any responsibility.

Watch video 02:55

German commission calls for end to silence on child abuse

"The officers have already taken [the aunt] to the drug treatment facility to check if she took psychoactive substances, because a functioning person would not be able to do that to a child," senior child services official Zarema Chahkieva told the Interfax news agency.

Chahkieva also said the girl was communicative and acting "very kindly" towards adults.

Read more: Does Iranian law allow for child abuse?

Two more boys at risk

Authorities have located the girl's parents, according the Ingushetian official.

Separately, a source told Interfax two other underage children had been living with the girl's aunt. They were removed from her care after the incident. The two boys were transported to a local hospital for a medical check-up, but doctors did not detect any serious injuries.

Read more: Psychiatrist talks to DW about child abuse and mental disorders

The aunt had no legal proof of guardianship over the girl and the family had no permanent place of residence, according to Chahkieva. Russian authorities are now looking into the work afforded by social services in the southern state.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Defendants confess to child sex abuse at German campsite

Three men on trial for sexually abusing dozens of children at a campsite in the German town of Lügde have confessed in court. The case is one of the biggest abuse scandals to hit Germany in recent decades. (27.06.2019)  

Does Iranian law allow for child abuse?

Creating laws to protect children from sexual abuse continues to be a difficult process in Iran. Abuse cases are rarely publicized in the country, although Iran is a signatory of the UN convention on child rights. (22.11.2018)  

Psychiatrist: Child abuse can cause mental disorders

A mother and her partner pimped out her young son to pedophiles for years. Can a child ever overcome such abuse? Possibly, says child psychiatrist Michael Kölch. (08.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German commission calls for end to silence on child abuse  

Related content

Schuljahresende |Russland | Abschlussfeier

WorldLink: 30 years of 'new' Russia 28.06.2019

Over the past 30 years, Russia has experienced great political and economic upheaval. Reporter Reese Ehrlich pays a visit to people he interviewed years ago in the Moscow region. Their personal stories offer insight into what's working well in the "new" Russia — and what isn't.

Banknote, 1000 russische Rubel

Will Russia splash rainy day cash? 01.07.2019

The Russian economy is crawling along at a low rate of growth, with oil prices insufficient to boost state revenues. But, an oil price rise raises the prospect of Moscow delving into its oil funds to boost growth.

Georgian hostilities to Russia still high: analyst 24.06.2019

The leader of Georgia's ruling party has announced sweeping electoral reforms in a bid to placate protesters after days of unrest. Their anger is being partly fueled by anti-Russia resentment. Could the clashes force a break with the country's former Soviet masters? The Day's Brent Goff speaks to respected Georgian foreign policy commentator Kornely Kakachia.

Advertisement