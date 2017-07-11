Aung San Suu Kyi trial set to start in Myanmar

The trial of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to start on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw, more than four months after a military coup.

Criminal convictions would bar Suu Kyi from running for office.

Suu Kyi's prosecution prevented her National League for Democracy party from taking office for a second five-year term following last year's landslide election victory.

What charges does Suu Kyi face?

The 75-year-old stands accused of violating coronavirus regulations while campaigning for the election she won last November and for possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

She is also facing other more serious charges including intent to incite, breaching the official secrets act and charges for accepting $600,000 (€495,000) and 11.4 kilograms (25 pounds) worth of gold from Yangon's former chief minister.

Another trial against is expected to start on Tuesday. In this trial, Suu Kyi and the deposed president Win Myint are charged with incitement to public disturbance.

Suu Kyi's legal team have denied any wrongdoing.

The first trial is expected to run until the end of July, her lawyer said.

If convicted of all charges, she faces more than a decade in jail.

International reactions to trial

Human Rights Watch called the allegations against Suu Kyi "bogus and politically motivated" with the intention of preventing her from running for office again.

"This trial is clearly the opening salvo in an overall strategy to neuter Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy party as a force that can challenge military rule in the future, '' said Phil Robertson, the organization's deputy Asia director.

The military seized power on February 1, ending a ten-year phase of democratic change in the Southeast Asian country.

More to come...

mvb/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)