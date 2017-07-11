Aung San Suu Kyi trial set to start in Myanmar

The trial of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to start on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw, more than four months after a military coup.

Criminal convictions would bar Suu Kyi from running for office.

What charges does Suu Kyi face?

The 75-year-old stands accused of violating coronavirus regulations while campaigning for the election she won last November and for possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

She is also facing other more serious charges including intent to incite, breaching the official secrets act and charges for accepting $600,000 (€495,000) and 11.4 kilograms (25 pounds) worth of gold from Yangon's former chief minister.

Another trial against is expected to start on Tuesday. In this trial, Suu Kyi and the deposed president Win Myint are charged with incitement to public disturbance.

Suu Kyi's legal team have denied any wrongdoing.

The first trial is expected to run until the end of July, her lawyer said.

If convicted of all charges, she faces more than a decade in jail.

More to come...

mvb/nm (Reuters, AFP)