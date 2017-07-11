Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar jails former leader for 4 more years

A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison.

The 76-year-old was convicted on several charges that included the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating one of the coronavirus rules.

Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges — incitement and breaching COVID-19 restrictions — for which she was given four years in jail.

The head of the country's military junta Aung Hlaing later halved that sentence and said she could serve her term under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has faced an onslaught of legal charges since being detained on February 1 last year after her government was overthrown in an early morning coup by the army.

All the charges against her together carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years.

Her supporters say the charges against her are baseless and contrived to end her political career while legitimizing the military takeover.

What are the latest charges?

Monday's ruling handed down a two-year sentence to Suu Kyi for breaching the export-import law by importing and owning walkie-talkies, and one year for having a set of signal jammers.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

These charges stem from when her house was raided on the day of the coup, and later a police document said soldiers allegedly discovered the contraband equipment.

Suu Kyi was given two more years for breaching the natural disaster management law related to coronavirus rules while campaigning.

