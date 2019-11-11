Aung San Suu Kyi in the Hague for Rohingya genocide showdown

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the United Nations' International Court of Justice in the Hague on Tuesday, defending against accusations of genocide.

The Nobel peace laureate leads a delegation to defend against claims it tried to exterminate minority Rohingya Muslims in a 2017 military crackdown.

Aung, once hailed as a human rights icon, was summoned to the Netherlands after the West African, muslim-majority state of Gambia launched a case against the country for breaching breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Acting on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Gambia will ask the court for emergency measures to stop Myanmar's "ongoing genocidal actions."

"The genocidal acts committed during these operations were intended to destroy the Rohingya as a group, in whole or in part, by the use of mass murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence," Gambia said in its submission to the court.

Her arrival at the court and the subsequent three-day hearing were expected to draw protests from opponents and supporters. The case will not deal with the core allegation of genocide, and precedes a wider case that could take years.

The 74-year-old has suffered a dramatic fall from grace over her silence over the plight of the Rohingya, and her defense of the same generals who once kept her under house arrest.

Read more: Rohingya people in Myanmar: What you need to know

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Mass killings

She said she intends to defend the interests of Myanmar, arguing that the court was no jurisdiction and that Myanmar was only targeting Rohingya militants.

UN investigators have accused Myanmar of undertaking mass killings and committing atrocities against Rohingya Muslims with "genocidal intent."

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled the coastal state of Rakhine during the 2017 campaign and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh.

An independent fact-finding mission found soldiers gang-raped women and children, razed villages and burned people alive in their homes during the campaign.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Seeking refuge A series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on Myanmar security forces in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine State triggered a crackdown by Myanmar forces that has sent a stream of Rohingya villagers fleeing to Bangladesh. About 400 people have been killed in the clashes in Buddist-majority Myanmar.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Mass evacuation A Rohingya man passes a child though a barbed wire border fence on the border with Bangladesh. Myanmar accused the Rohingya insurgents of torching seven villages, one outpost, and two parts of Maungdaw town.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Buddhist refugees on their way south The crackdown by Myanmar forces also sparked a mass evacuation of thousands of Buddhist residents of the area. Tension has long been high between the Rohingya Muslims and Rakhine Buddhists, leading to bloody rioting in 2012. Rakhine Buddhists, feeling unsafe after the upsurge in fighting, are moving south to the state's capital, Sittwe, where Buddhists are a majority and have greater security.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh No entry Bangladeshi border guards block people from crossing. Thousands of Rohingyas have sought to flee the fighting to Bangladesh, with nearly 30,000 crossing over. Bangladesh, which is already host to more than 400,000 Rohingya said it will not accept any more refugees, despite an appeal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Dhaka to allow Rohingya to seek safety.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Humanitarian crisis An aid worker with an international agency in Bangladesh reports: "What we're seeing is that many Rohingya people are sick. This is because they got stuck in the border before they could enter. It's mostly women and children." The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and classified as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots there that go back centuries.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Not welcome in Bangladesh A group of Rohingya refugees takes shelter at the Kutuupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's unwillingness to host more refugees became apparent in the government's plan to relocate Rohingyas to a remote island that is mostly flooded during the monsoon season.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Stranded in no man's land Rohingya children make their way through water as they try to come to the Bangladesh side from no man's land. Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees are believed to be stuck at the border to Bangladesh. Author: Nadine Berghausen



What is genocide?

The 1948 act, signed into international law after the Nazi holocaust, defines genocide as committing any of the following against a national, ethnical, racial or religious group:

Killing members of the group;

Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Punishable offences under the treaty include: genocide; conspiracy to commit genocide; direct and public incitement to commit genocide; attempt to commit genocide; complicity in genocide.

This current proceedings are only the third genocide case filed at the court since World War Two.

aw/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)