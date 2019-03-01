Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — live Bundesliga updates

— The players are in the tunnel. We should be off and running within five minutes.

— Alternatively, if it's the title race you're focused on, there's the small matter of Bayern Munich facing the out-of-form but eminently dangerous Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich pursue title charge against bogey team Gladbach

— We've half an hour before kick off, so why not warm up for the rest of the Bundesliga weekend? Struggling Schalke, for instance, are at Fortuna Düsseldorf with real pressure on coach Domenico Tedesco. If you'd like to learn more (and which BVB fan doesn't enjoy reading about Schalke's woes?), then look no further: Bundesliga: Spotlight on Domenico Tedesco as struggling Schalke reshuffle

— Marco Reus is back in the first team for Favre after 24 days out injured. There's a printed team sheet circulating in Augsburg suggesting that it's actually Mario Götze wearing the armband tonight, but we believe that's a typo as Götze appears right above Reus. Given that the club captain's back in the first team, it would seem logical for him to lead the side.

— The last meeting between these two, in Dortmund in October, was a barnstorming game. It finished 4-3 to Dortmund, with Paco Alcacer netting the decisive goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. Alcacer grabbed a hat trick that night, when Augsburg led twice. Tonight, he's waiting on the bench to provide reinforcements.

Despite his hat trick when last these two met, Alcacer's on the bench this evening

— Augsburg have never beaten Dortmund in the Bundesliga at home in seven attempts, losing five of those. Dortmund have never won their first eight away Bundesliga matches against any opponent, but Lucien Favre and co. would surely welcome breaking that record this evening.

— Augsburg, meanwhile, will hope for goals from Ji Dong-won or perhaps Dortmund old-boy Philipp Max. Quite an attacking line up for the Pine Cones, who have little to lose as rank outsiders this evening.

— Here's a look at the evening's starting XIs. Dortmund go with Mario Götze up front, plus Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Jacob Bruun Larsen in attacking midfield. The back line of Hakimi, Akanji, Zagadou and Diallo is also somewhat closer to full strength after some tricky weeks.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of Matchday 24 in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund travel to Augsburg, league leaders vs. 15th place, and potentially even Mario vs. Felix Götze. Mario Götze will lead the line for Dortmund but his younger brother Felix is only on Augsburg's bench.