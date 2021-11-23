Audi Q4 e-tron - the thrifty electric SUV

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
SUVs practically can't be green. But Audi is determined to try as hard as it can. The new compact electric SUV Q4 e-tron offers plenty of range.
Although the German luxury carmaker is making huge investments in electromobility, Porsche says its cleaner synthetic fuel will allow older models of its performance car range to stay on the road for longer.
