Attempt on Trump's life ‘a terrible crime’ Zelenskyy says

In the hours ollowing what the FBI is desinating as an "assassination attempt" on Donald Trump, politicians and world leaders responded with shock and were quick to condemn the act. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dennounced the shooting as a "terrible crime".

Donald Trump had been in Butler, Pennsylvania for a presidential campaign rally, when a series of gunshots rang out. Trump, who is expected to be named the official Republican nominee at the Republican National Convention this week, was hit on the upper ear.