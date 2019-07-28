Attacks on LGBT+ people increase in Germany

The Interior Ministry has said there has been a surge in anti-LGBT+-related crime in recent years. Political figures insist more action needs to be taken.
Attacks reported in Germany on those identifying as LGBT+ are on the rise, according to government figures announced on Thursday.
In 2013, police recorded 50 attacks on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people, the Interior Ministry said. This subsequently rose to 97 in 2018.
In the first half of 2019, there have already been 58 crimes of this nature.
Reflection of society
Doris Achelwilm, from Germany's Left party, said the statistics were a reflection of societal problems on a wide range of minority issues. The lawmaker also called on the government to take the situation more seriously.
"The increase in violence is not a coincidence," she said. "It emerges from a social climate that puts minorities under pressure and threatens them in a new way."
As part of the information garnered, there has also been a sharp increase in anti-LGBT+-motivated property damage in 2019.
Not enough being done
Helmut Metzner, the spokesman for the Lesbian and Gay Association (LSVD), said the newly released data represented just a fraction of the hate crimes committed as not all such crimes are reported.
"Effective measures for prevention, recording crimes and prosecution must be introduced," he said. "Facilities for victims must be adequately supported."
Earlier this year Berlin travel guide Spartacus reported that Germany had lost its allure as a destination for gays and lesbians, citing increasing violence against homosexuals.
In the latest Gay Travel Index (GTI) ranking, Germany had fallen from third to 23rd. The reason, Leander Milbrecht of Spartacus told DW in July, was the "increase in reported crimes against and assaults on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) persons."
