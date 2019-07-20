Attackers beat Hong Kong autonomy protesters in subway

Media in Hong Kong have released footage of masked men in white shirts beating black-clad protesters with umbrellas in a subway station and on public transit. Subway passengers said police did not intervene in the attacks.

On Saturday, demonstrators wore white at a counter-rally in support of police. Elsewhere, riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters who refused to disperse.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said "some radical protesters initiated a series of violent acts ... despite repeated warnings" by the police. They said the acts included the hurling of petrol bombs, setting fires and throwing bricks.

"This is absolutely unacceptable to Hong Kong as a society that observes the rule of law," the statement said, referring to the acts of the subway attackers as well as the protesters.

The huge rally was the seventh to challenge Chinese intervention in Hong Kong

Massive protest march

The latest anti-government protests were held in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous territory claimed by China, earlier Sunday.

In scenes similar to those that have taken place in the past few weeks, tens of thousands of people rallied in the streets of Hong Kong — emboldened by their victory in forcing the regional government to suspend plans to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China.

Protesters marched from Victoria Park, in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay, to the nearby Wan Chai area.

Read more: Taiwan open to granting Hong Kong protesters asylum

Later, some demonstrators pressed past the designated end point, despite orders from police to disperse immediately.

They then occupied a major road next to the Legislative Council, and a large crowd gathered outside the police headquarters.

Some of the demonstrators wore masks; others threw eggs at the walls of the Liaison Office, the Chinese government's agency in Hong Kong.

Authorities locked down the city center, deployed 5,000 officers and shortened the protest route, claiming safety concerns after previous marches turned violent when police confronted small groups of hardcore protesters.

Watch video 01:56 Share Continuing protests in Hong Kong Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3M6yX Police, protesters clash over extradition

Hong Kong on high alert

The seizure on Friday night of a large cache of explosives linked to a small pro-independence group had further stoked security fears. Three people have since been arrested, with police describing the find as the largest ever of its kind in Hong Kong.

Police said it was unclear whether the explosives were related to the protest. However, one of those arrested was a member of a small pro-independence party.

Millions of residents of Hong Kong have participated in the protests, which first erupted last month — forcing the territory's leader, Carrie Lam, to put the extradition bill on hold.

The demonstrations have since morphed into a wider movement demanding more autonomy. Many residents say Chinese leaders have encroached on promises made when Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

Under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, Hong Kong has retained extensive freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.

Watch video 00:42 Carrie Lam: 'The bill is dead'

Calls for voting rights

Protest organizers say China is now seeking to control the territory. In response to this perceived threat, protesters have widened their demands to include the introduction of universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms. Activists have also accused police officers of using "excessive force" against demonstrators and demanded a full investigation.

Read more: China accuses UK of supporting violent Hong Kong protests

There are signs, however, that the government could be preparing to put down the protest movement. Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that Beijing was drawing up a plan to shore up support for Lam and the police.

On Saturday, supporters of China's government staged a counterdemonstration, calling on authorities to "restore order" following weeks of disruption that have resulted in a sharp drop in tourism.

Pro-Beijing protesters on Saturday voiced their concern that the demonstrations are damaging Hong Kong's reputation

mm, mkg/jm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.