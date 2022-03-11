Attack on Erbil threatens efforts to conclude nuclear talks: ME expert Arash Azizi

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Officials said 12 missiles targeting the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region were fired from outside Iraq, "more precisely from the east." No casualties were reported.
The US said it is working with the Iraqi and the regional Kurdish governments to get missile defense capabilities after Iran attacked Erbil.
On August 2, 1990, Saddam Hussein invades Kuwait. But Western powers intervene - in favor of Kuwait. Subsequently, harsh sanctions are imposed against Iraq.
In the early 1980s, Saddam Hussein launches a full-scale invasion of Iran. The move kicks off decades of war in the Gulf region, a period marked by lies, manipulation and countless deaths.
