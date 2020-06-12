 Atlanta: Protests erupt, heads roll after police killing of black man | News | DW | 14.06.2020

News

Atlanta: Protests erupt, heads roll after police killing of black man

A police officer in the southern US city of Atlanta has been fired after the killing of a 27-year-old black man attempting to flee arrest. The mayor said she did not believe the use of deadly force was "justified."

Watch video 01:26

Atlanta mayor announces police chief resignation after officer kills black man

An Atlanta police officer has been fired and another officer placed on administrative duty following the fatal shooting of a black man, officials said early Sunday.

The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down on Saturday. The killing of Rayshard Brooks sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after the turbulent demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down.

On Friday, officers responded to a complaint from a Wendy's fast-food restaurant that a man had fallen asleep in his car and was blocking the drive-thru lane. According to police, 27-year-old Brooks had failed a field sobriety test and, as a result, they attempted to arrest him.

Eyewitness footage reportedly shows the officers wrestling with Brooks before using a taser gun on him. At one point, Brooks managed to break free and run, with accounts differing on whether he had managed to take possession of one of the officers' taser gun.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds.

At least three shots were fired as Brooks attempted to flee, according to Reynolds. Footage of the killing appears to show a person shouting "I got him" shortly after shots were fired, the GBI director said.

Read moreAs media watch US uprisings, EU has a racism problem, too

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields (picture-alliance/B. Gray)

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields stepped down on Saturday

'Unjustified use of deadly force'

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted police chief Shield's resignation and had also called for the officer responsible for killing Brooks to be fired.

Shields said she resigned "out of a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."

"It is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," said Shields.

The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Bronsan, who was hired in September 2018. 

The police department also released body camera and dash-camera footage from both officers.

Brooks' killing comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody. Black Lives Matter activists have called for defunding police, a moratorium on chokeholds and community-centered law enforcement.

Demonstrators blocked an interstate highway and set alight the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was killed, local media reported.

  • Four teens, one holding a Black Lives Matter sign, in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Nathan (16), Sammy (17), Matthew (15), Noel (18)

    These schoolboys are taking part in a "big movement," as Noel puts it, for the first time. Noel adds: "The last time we were just a bit too young. But now that we're old enough to understand what's happening, we're out here just doing what we can for the community." Sammy says: "We want to make America a better place for black people."

  • Protesters in Washington DC hold up signs reading Black Lives Matter and police the police (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Celeste, 21

    "Black lives matter," the student chants, adding "they really don't matter here." Celeste demands more stringent checks on police officers. Her complaint does not just refer to the killing of George Floyd, however: "Protesters have been treated terribly, it's police brutality."

  • A young woman sits on the street in front of a row of police (DW/C. Bleiker.)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Deborah, 18

    "I want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and everyone killed by police every day. There is no accountability, nothing happens," the schoolgirl says. But will she and her fellow protesters be able to bring about change? "We have to! We have no other choice."

  • Two women, one wearing a t-shirt reading deport racists, join protests against police brutality in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Addie (23), Mary (24)

    "We promote human rights across the globe, but I think that we're not capable of promoting human rights across the globe as a country when we have so many human rights violations of our own in our own country," says Addie, who works for a think tank. "It's not enough to be neutral," legal trainee Mary adds: "Silence is betrayal."

  • A young woman holds up a sign reading This is genocide at a Washington DC protest (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Mya, 21

    "This form of oppression, the killing of black people, has been happening in our society for over 400 years. Enough is enough. We are tired," the student says. "But we were tired when Trayvon Martin happened, when Eric Garner happened. I'm 21, I'm finally at the age where I can get involved. I've got to make it count."

  • Protesters congregate in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Kayla, 21

    "History is repeating itself. So it's time for a change," the student says. "I feel like we deserve our say now. We've waited long enough. I don't feel like the military should be involved. If anything, the government should be doing something to make us feel more safe, not us having to go and do it ourselves."

  • A protester in Washington DC holds a sign that reads No justice, no peace (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Bryan, 25

    "I'm tired of the systematic racism, the oppression. I'm tired of seeing my people die. I'm just sick of it," says the student tearfully. Bryan, who also has a part-time job at the House of Representatives, adds: "The first thing is to get Trump out of office. There's no reason why a president should be promoting the violence and the destruction and the killings of his own citizens."

    Author: Carla Bleiker (Washington, D.C.)


mm/dr (Reuters, AP)

