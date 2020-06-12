Atlanta police chief resigns over killing of black man

A police officer in the southern US city of Atlanta has killed a 27-year-old black man attempting to flee arrest. Atlanta's mayor said she did "not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force."
Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned on Saturday after a black man was shot dead by police, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
On Friday, Atlanta police responded to a complaint from Wendy's fast-food restaurant that a man had fallen asleep in his car and was blocking the drive-thru lane. According to police, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks had failed a field sobriety test and, as a result, they attempted to arrest him.
Eyewitness footage reportedly shows the officers wrestling with Brooks before using a taser gun on him. At one point, Brooks managed to break free and run, with accounts differing on whether he had managed to take possession of one of the officers' taser gun.
"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds.
At least three shots were fired as Brooks attempted to flee, according to Reynolds. Footage of the killing appears to show a person shouting "I got him" shortly after shots were fired, the GBI director said.
: As media watch US uprisings, EU has a racism problem, too
'Unjustified use of deadly force'
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms said she has accepted police chief Shield's resignation. She also called for the officer responsible for killing Brooks to be fired.
"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," said Bottoms.
Shields said she resigned "out of a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."
"It is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," said Shields.
Brooks' killing comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody. Black Lives Matter activists have called for defunding police, a moratorium on chokeholds and community-centered law enforcement.
Dozens of protesters gathered on Saturday near the Wendy's where Brooks was killed to demonstrate against police brutality and racial injustice.
ls/stb (Reuters, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Three black footballers in the Bundesliga tell DW about how they see racism on and off the pitch and what teammates, coaches and fans can do to stop it. The answer is not as easy as saying, "I'm not a racist." (13.06.2020)