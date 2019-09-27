Athletics World Championships: Coleman secures gold in 100m final

Christian Coleman ran the fastest 100m at a world championships since Usain Bolt set the world record in Berlin in 2009. The American finished in 9.76 seconds, ahead of compatriot and reigning champion Justin Gatlin.
Christian Coleman won 100 metres world championship gold on Saturday, beating his United States team mate Justin Gatlin into second.
Coleman, silver medallist to Gatlin two years ago in London, turned the tables on his compatriot in Doha, surging to the top of the podium in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds.
Canadian Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries and took bronze in 9.90, a personal best.
Coleman had looked in danger of missing the world championships when the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) filed — and later withdrew — a charge that would have resulted in a one or two-year sanction, after he missed three doping tests.
His win makes it 10 golds in the event from 17 finals for the USA, a record.
