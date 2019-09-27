 Athletics World Championships: Coleman secures gold in 100m final | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Athletics World Championships: Coleman secures gold in 100m final

Christian Coleman ran the fastest 100m at a world championships since Usain Bolt set the world record in Berlin in 2009. The American finished in 9.76 seconds, ahead of compatriot and reigning champion Justin Gatlin.

Katar IAAF Leichtathletik WM in Doha 2019 (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

Christian Coleman won 100 metres world championship gold on Saturday, beating his United States team mate Justin Gatlin into second.

Coleman, silver medallist to Gatlin two years ago in London, turned the tables on his compatriot in Doha, surging to the top of the podium in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds.

Canadian Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries and took bronze in 9.90, a personal best.

Coleman had looked in danger of missing the world championships when the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) filed — and later withdrew — a charge that would have resulted in a one or two-year sanction, after he missed three doping tests.

His win makes it 10 golds in the event from 17 finals for the USA, a record.

mds/mp (reuters,ap)

DW recommends

Berlin Marathon: The business of Ethiopia's elite runners

When the running elite take to the start of marathon, it's not about winning. The business of athletes from Kenya, Tanzania or Ethiopia is lucrative. Success in Berlin sometimes means more than a world title. (28.09.2019)  

IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues

The World Athletics Championships kick off at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday – as the IAAF continues the fight against doping. Here are the major doping-related storylines heading into the 2019 Worlds. (26.09.2019)  

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing

The world's fastest man in 2019, Christian Coleman, has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities. (27.08.2019)  

Anti-doping agency drops charges against top sprinter Coleman

The man hailed as the next Usain Bolt was facing a possible two-year ban. The US anti-doping body said it withdrew the charges following advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency. (02.09.2019)  

Related content

Olympia 2012 London Betty Heidler

Betty Heidler: 'Competing in sports gave me self-confidence' 27.09.2019

Betty Heidler is a retired German hammer thrower and former world-record holder. She spoke to DW about the World Championships in Qatar and how it was to know that not all of her competitors were necessarily clean.

Katar Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues 26.09.2019

The World Athletics Championships kick off at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday – as the IAAF continues the fight against doping. Here are the major doping-related storylines heading into the 2019 Worlds.

Leichtathletik-WM 100-Meter-Finale

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing 27.08.2019

The world's fastest man in 2019, Christian Coleman, has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  