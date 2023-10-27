Atatürk - The father of modern Turkey

The founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was a revolutionary who was driven by idealism. His "War of Independence" created modern Turkey where today many still revere his name. He was deeply influenced by Western ideas and his private library contained the most important works of the European Enlightenment. Was the "Father of the Turks" a European at heart? The film shows Atatürk's intellectual development as he strove to build a secular European nation-state the on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire. A fervent nationalist, he believed in fundamental civil rights and the separation of state and religion. His countless private notes, diaries and the handwritten commentaries he added to his books take us behind the scenes and give us a rare insight into the mind of the most powerful man at the birth of the Turkish Republic.