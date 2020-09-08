At War: Hope and Survival

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What is the human impact of war? How do people survive when everything is in ruins? In the embattled city of Kharkiv, a music festival is resisting the devastation. And: a Russian literary voice in exile.
Underground Concerts
The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been under attack for weeks. Cellars and subway stations have become places of refuge - and the site of the Kharkiv Music Festival. Its artistic director Vitali Alekseenok talks about the comforting power of music.
A Russian literary voice in exile
Lyudmila Ulitskaya is one of Russia's most important literary voices - and a courageous critic of the regime. She’s been living in exile in Berlin since mid-March. The war, she says, could poison Ukrainian-Russian relations for decades to come.
Children Without a Home
Award-winning documentary House Made of Splinters profiles an children’s home in eastern Ukraine. For years it was a safe haven in a conflict-ridden region. But when Russia invaded, the home had to be evacuated overnight - and old traumas resurfaced.
Love in Times of War
Elvira Sastre is considered the preeminent voice of contemporary poetry and fiction in her native Spain. She belongs to a new generation of young Spaniards who are confronting the suppressed traumas of the Spanish Civil War and Franco's dictatorship.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 09.04.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 09.04.2022 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 11.04.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 12.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 10.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 12.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3