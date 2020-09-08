At War: Hope and Survival

Underground Concerts

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been under attack for weeks. Cellars and subway stations have become places of refuge - and the site of the Kharkiv Music Festival. Its artistic director Vitali Alekseenok talks about the comforting power of music.

A Russian literary voice in exile

Lyudmila Ulitskaya is one of Russia's most important literary voices - and a courageous critic of the regime. She’s been living in exile in Berlin since mid-March. The war, she says, could poison Ukrainian-Russian relations for decades to come.

Children Without a Home

Award-winning documentary House Made of Splinters profiles an children’s home in eastern Ukraine. For years it was a safe haven in a conflict-ridden region. But when Russia invaded, the home had to be evacuated overnight - and old traumas resurfaced.

Love in Times of War

Elvira Sastre is considered the preeminent voice of contemporary poetry and fiction in her native Spain. She belongs to a new generation of young Spaniards who are confronting the suppressed traumas of the Spanish Civil War and Franco's dictatorship.

