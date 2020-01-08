 At UN, US and Iran invoke ′self-defense′ for military confrontation | News | DW | 09.01.2020

News

At UN, US and Iran invoke 'self-defense' for military confrontation

The US ambassador to the UN has said Washington is prepared to "engage without preconditions" to avoid further conflict. Iranian officials have warned the US against launching another retaliatory attack.

U.S. Navy sailors stand by fighter jets on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf in this file photo from 2016

The US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft has told the UN Security Council that Washington acted out of self-defense when it killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Craft cited Article 51 of the UN Charter, which outlines "the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations."

Read more: Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

US 'ready to engage'

The US was acting "in response to an escalating series of armed attacks in recent months by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-supported militias on US forces and interests in the Middle East," Craft said.

However, she noted that the US is also "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime," Craft said in a letter on Wednesday.

Read more: Opinion: Tehran's moderate retaliation paves way for de-escalation

A picture published by the media office of the Iraqi military's joint operations forces on their official Facebook page shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on January 3, 2020 on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others

The killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani triggered a tit-for-tat response from Iranian forces

'Measured and proportionate'

Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi also sent a letter to the UN Security Council, invoking its right to self-defense. Iran took "a measured and proportionate military response" against the US presence in Iraq for the killing of Soleimani, Ravanchi said.

"The operation was precise and targeted military objectives thus leaving no collateral damage to civilian assets in the area," he added. "Iran declares that it is determined to continue to vigorously … defend its people, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity against any aggression."

Read more: Iran's cyberweapons keep US on edge

Watch video 02:03

Trump: Iran 'standing down'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled his intention to de-escalate the situation following Iran's attack on US targets in Iraq, citing a moderate response from Tehran for Soleimani's killing.

Iran's attack resulted in no casualties, a fact touted by analysts as a key motive behind Trump's decision to refrain from further escalating military engagement with Tehran.

"Our great American forces are prepared for anything," Trump said. "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

Iran has warned that it would take further military action against the US if Washington decided to stage another retaliatory attack.

Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House

"To the people of Iran, the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," US President Donald Trump said.

ls/se (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Why the US and Iran are not at war

Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation. (08.01.2020)  

Iran's cyberweapons keep US on edge

Tehran-backed hackers are expected to target the US and its allies to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general. So, how do Iran's cyberwarfare capabilities compare with those of the US? DW asks security experts. (08.01.2020)  

Opinion: Tehran's moderate retaliation paves way for de-escalation

Tehran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani seems surprisingly moderate, opening a brief window for diplomacy — if both sides act quickly, says Matthias von Hein. (08.01.2020)  

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (08.01.2020)  

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East. (03.01.2020)  

Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — as it happened

Iran has launched ballistic missiles targeting the US presence in Iraq, including Ain Assad airbase. With no casualties, US President Trump has said "Iran appears to be standing down." Read events as they happened. (08.01.2020)  

Trump: Iran 'standing down'  

Kassem Soleimani, der Kommandeur der iranischen Al-Kuds-Brigaden

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination 08.01.2020

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general.

Irak Najaf | Trauernde tragen den Sarg von Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds 05.01.2020

Mourners turned out in force for Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at the first of the year by a strike from the US. President Donald Trump has sworn further action if Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate.

Iran Trauerzeremonie für getöteten General Soleimani in Teheran

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 06.01.2020

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Monday to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike at the largest funeral Tehran has seen for thirty years. Iran's Supreme leader vowed "severe revenge" on the US.

