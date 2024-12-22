  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Politics

At NATO’s Icy Border Post

December 22, 2024

In the far north of Norway, where western Europe and NATO border Russia, lies Kirkenes. It only has 3,500 inhabitants, but it’s a geopolitical heavyweight. A border battalion with 600 elite soldiers makes its military presence felt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oVos

The two 19-year-old recruits David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth are doing their military service in Kirkenes with the ‘Jegerbataljonen GSV’. The training program for border fighters, around 400 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, is tough. In winter, temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius are not uncommon here. Added to that, just a few hours of daylight. During orienteering on skis, the recruits don’t just hone their physical fitness, but also their ability to take responsibility for their own actions. Their task: to monitor the almost 200-kilometer-long border with Russia and - in the event of war - to defend it. Recently, the soldiers have also received heavy weapons training for anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense.

Norway also demonstrates its claim to power and territory by promoting culture on behalf of the West. While David and Jesper cross the snow-covered expanses of the Norwegian tundra on skis, the Russian-born curator of the Barents Spektakel, Yevgeny Goman, is confronted with completely different challenges a few kilometers away on frozen Lake Förstevatne. The central element of the opening show of the art festival - a giant flying dragon - simply won't take off. 
But, in the end, the opening show the following evening turns out to be a great spectacle against hopelessness.
 

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm