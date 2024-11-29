At NATO’s Icy Border Post

In the far north of Norway, where western Europe and NATO border Russia, lies Kirkenes. It only has 3,500 inhabitants, but it’s a geopolitical heavyweight.

A border battalion with 700 elite soldiers makes its military presence felt.

David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth Image: RBB

The two 19-year-old recruits David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth are doing their military service in Kirkenes with the ‘Jegerbataljonen GSV’. The training program for border fighters, around 400 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, is tough. In winter, temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius are not uncommon here. Added to that, just a few hours of daylight.

Image: RBB

During orienteering on skis, the recruits don’t just hone their physical fitness, but also their ability to take responsibility for their own actions. Their task: to monitor the almost 200-kilometer-long border with Russia and - in the event of war - to defend it. Recently, the soldiers have also received heavy weapons training for anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense.

Yevgeny Goman, came to Kirkenes from Russia a few years ago and is now the curator of the Barents Spekatkel. Image: RBB

Norway also demonstrates its claim to power and territory by promoting culture on behalf of the West. While David and Jesper cross the snow-covered expanses of the Norwegian tundra on skis, the Russian-born curator of the Barents Spektakel, Yevgeny Goman, is confronted with completely different challenges a few kilometers away on frozen Lake Förstevatne.

Flight test of part of the giant dragonbin the run-up to the festival Image: RBB

The central element of the opening show of the art festival - a giant flying dragon - simply won't take off. While the exiled Russian artists' collective and the local wind ensemble prepare for their performance, they receive the shocking news of Alexei Navalny's death. The opening of an exhibition on opponents of the regime imprisoned in Russia turns into a spontaneous funeral march in front of the Russian consulate.

Image: RBB

Although initially, it appears the festival spirit has been dampened, in the end, the opening show the following evening turns out to be a great spectacle against hopelessness.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SUN 22.12.2024 – 00:02 UTC

SUN 22.12.2024 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 22.12.2024 – 14:30 UTC

MON 23.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC

MON 23.12.2024 – 05:02 UTC

WED 25.12.2024 – 18:30 UTC

WED 25.12.2024 – 20:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5