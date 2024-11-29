  1. Skip to content
PoliticsNorway

At NATO’s Icy Border Post

November 29, 2024

In the far north of Norway, where western Europe and NATO border Russia, lies Kirkenes. It only has 3,500 inhabitants, but it’s a geopolitical heavyweight.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mEVA
Overview of the town of Kirkenes in the northernmost part of Norway
Image: RBB

A border battalion with 700 elite soldiers makes its military presence felt.

David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth stand in white camouflage suits in front of military vehicles.
David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth Image: RBB

The two 19-year-old recruits David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth are doing their military service in Kirkenes with the ‘Jegerbataljonen GSV’. The training program for border fighters, around 400 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, is tough. In winter, temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius are not uncommon here. Added to that, just a few hours of daylight.

David Bratland and Jesper Bruseth orienteering on skis through a wintry landscape
Image: RBB

During orienteering on skis, the recruits don’t just hone their physical fitness, but also their ability to take responsibility for their own actions. Their task: to monitor the almost 200-kilometer-long border with Russia and - in the event of war - to defend it. Recently, the soldiers have also received heavy weapons training for anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense.

Portrait of Yevgeny Goman, the Russian-born curator of the Barents Spectacle
Yevgeny Goman, came to Kirkenes from Russia a few years ago and is now the curator of the Barents Spekatkel.Image: RBB

 Norway also demonstrates its claim to power and territory by promoting culture on behalf of the West. While David and Jesper cross the snow-covered expanses of the Norwegian tundra on skis, the Russian-born curator of the Barents Spektakel, Yevgeny Goman, is confronted with completely different challenges a few kilometers away on frozen Lake Förstevatne.

Flight test of part of the giant dragon in the run-up to the festival
Flight test of part of the giant dragonbin the run-up to the festival Image: RBB

The central element of the opening show of the art festival - a giant flying dragon - simply won't take off. While the exiled Russian artists' collective and the local wind ensemble prepare for their performance, they receive the shocking news of Alexei Navalny's death. The opening of an exhibition on opponents of the regime imprisoned in Russia turns into a spontaneous funeral march in front of the Russian consulate. 

The brightly lit stage on the evening of the festival
Image: RBB

Although initially, it appears the festival spirit has been dampened, in the end, the opening show the following evening turns out to be a great spectacle against hopelessness.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 22.12.2024 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 22.12.2024 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 22.12.2024 – 14:30 UTC
MON 23.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
MON 23.12.2024 – 05:02 UTC
WED 25.12.2024 – 18:30 UTC
WED 25.12.2024 – 20:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

