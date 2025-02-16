US Special Envoy to Ukraine: No clear answers for Ukrainians

What can be made of the newly announced US peace plan for Ukraine? That was the topic of discussion during a Munich Security Conference event, "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine," hosted by DW's Conflict Zone.

"We have much more confidence, we are not alone," explained Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to the astonishment of high-ranking officials gathered for the DW Conflict Zone discussion, "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine," near the close of this year's Munich Security Conference (MSC). The statement seemed like a contradiction considering the week's revelations.

Just days before, US President Donald Trump announced that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin then proceeded to reject NATO membership for Ukraine and said Kyiv would have to cede territory to Russia if it wanted peace.

And just one day prior, US Vice President JD Vance shocked those gathered in Munich by calling into question whether the US and Europe still even shared the same values.

So what could prompt such expressions of confidence from the Ukrainian diplomat? Sybiha said it was his reflection upon past MSC gatherings — when Ukraine shouted warnings and was roundly ignored. Now, he says, his country is no longer alone. "We have hope," exclaimed the foreign minister.

Saturday's discussion on the future of Ukraine came after days of upsetting signs for transatlantic relations Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

DW MSC talk offers high-level discussion in intimate setting

Sybiha's words were spoken as DW and the MSC kicked off their official Ukraine discussion and the ensuing exchange picked up steam. The discussion, hosted by DW's Sarah Kelly, offered an unusual situation, seating five participants in a circle entirely surrounded by interested attendees, many of them prominent political figures.

Those taking part in the discussion were the Ukrainian foreign minister, his Polish and British counterparts Radoslav Sikorski and David Lammy, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene and US Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg — who was afforded the most attention during the event.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Donald Trump is right about Europe needing to do more to be able to defend itself Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

US Envoy Kellogg on Trump: 'America first? Yes! America alone? No!'

After Trump's call with Putin and Vance's performance in Munich (not to mention statements made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Warsaw and Brussels), it was no surprise that all eyes were on Kellogg Saturday evening.

Kellogg, too, surprised guests with an unexpected statement when taking the floor, telling those gathered that defining terms is key to productive dialogue as well as for allies seeking to forge a "comprehensive plan" for Ukraine. Kellogg said that although the Trump administration often says "America first," it has never said "America alone."

That statement opened the door for Ukrainian and European hopes that the US is not intent on entirely abandoning support for Kyiv after nearly three years of war. Still, Kellogg was clear about Washington's belief that there is no way Ukraine can kill its way to victory in the conflict. He then referred to the discussion's title — "Peace Through Strength" — calling it a "deeply American phrase."

Kellogg also appeared convinced that sanctions could be a powerful tool against Russia — which continues to produce most of its wealth through oil and gas sales, causing Kellogg to describe it as a petrostate. Kellogg voiced confidence that sanctions would eventually leave Putin with no choice but to offer territorial concessions once negotiations begin.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski continued on the topic of sanctions, describing how Russia's economy is beginning to buckle under the strain of years of war, adding, we have "to convince President Putin to become more reasonable… we have to convince him that the price he would have to pay would be unacceptable." And for that reason, according to the Pole, the EU should maintain its course on Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested the US lean on Hungary to facilitate changes to European defense spending policies Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

It takes a lot of money to defend yourself

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he agreed with Trump on one point, that Europe needs to do more to protect itself. Lithuania's Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene was of a similar opinion. Lots of money, she said, would be required to build as many arms manufacturing facilities on the continent as possible. She also noted that Lithuania had far exceeded defense expenditures of at least 2% of GDP and that another major uptick is in the making.

That dynamic was something that Polish FM Sikorsky picked up on, calling it unfair. He said it was always the case that countries situated most closely to war zones were forced to pay more for their own defenses. Sikorsky made the case for more equitable burden sharing — though was clear that this would not be possible as long as Hungary (which maintains friendly ties to Moscow and has consistently fought to block EU Ukraine aid) continued to prevent such changes.

Sikorsky then won light laughs from the audience — which included US senators, former Russian opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Mursa, exiled Belarus opposition leader and former presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg — by suggesting to Kellogg that Trump could lean on Hungary to make that happen.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene says it will take a lot of money to build the arms manufacturing facilities Europe needs Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

Europe won't be at 'the table' says Kellogg of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

When the discussion was over and the floor opened for questions, it was Kellogg alone to whom each was addressed. DW host Sarah Kelly said that was for one simple reason: it was the only chance to ask questions of any US representative over the course of the MSC. US Vice President Vance, for instance, met with a select number of politicians while in the city and took no questions from journalists.

DW Conflict Zone moderator Sarah Kelly led Saturday's discussion Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

Now, it was up to Kellogg to answer both Kelly's and the audience's questions. Once again, terminology was an issue. For instance, when asked whether Europeans would have "a seat at the table" during ceasefire negotiations, Kellogg responded by saying: "define 'at the table'…" Kellogg went on to say that the straight answer to the question would have to be "no," simply because there would be no table at all. He added, however, that when it came time for negotiations, Ukraine would "naturally" have a place at the table.

As the event drew to a close, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybhia, who voiced confidence early on, also called for clarity when defining terms like "deal" and "peace." "We are talking about comprehensive long-lasting peace — not just the absence of war," he said of plans to wind down the conflict, adding that Ukraine's plan to meet those ends remain the same: "peace through strength."

Now, the Ukrainian diplomat said, is the time for Europe to show its strength.

US Envoy: Putin will have to make territorial concessions To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This article was originally published in German and translated by Jon Shelton